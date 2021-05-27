Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Neon French Manicure Ideas to Get Your Tips Ready for Summer

By Ivana Shteriova
vivaglammagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNail enthusiasts brace yourself! The neon trend has taken over French territory and has reinvented this classic aesthetic, giving it a whole new look. Neon French manicures are the new hot trend for summer and we can’t get enough of it. For those who want to refresh their look in a modern way, these nail designs will do the trick. To spark your creativity, we gathered numerous gorgeous neon French manicure ideas you can easily recreate. Flip through our list of ideas and take your pick!

vivaglammagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manicure#Creativity#Classic Designs#France#Neon French Manicures#Neon Orange Nails#French Territory#Trend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Apparelarchitectureartdesigns.com

18 Elegant Coastal Closet Designs That Will Make Sure All Your Beachwear Is Organized

The coastal home design is a style that you are going to see around beach areas. It can be on the shores of a sea, lake or even a river. What makes this style different is its combination of light and color to make the home blend in with the coastal environment. But the home is not the only thing that needs to be ready for the beach. You will probably have a bunch of clothes that you need to keep properly stored and organized and to help you do that, the coastal closet will be of great help.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Home & Gardenrichmondmagazine.com

Organize Your Summer Stuff

With summer just around the corner, organizing our summer gear — from gardening supplies to sports equipment and grilling accessories — is top of mind. According to professional organizer Kristen Ziegler, now is the time to clean spaces like garages and garden sheds that can be a catchall for clutter. “Decluttering can give you a sense of control after a year where we haven’t had any because of the pandemic,” says Ziegler, whose firm, Minima, has been voted favorite home organizer in our annual Readers’ Favorites survey for the last eight years. R•Home asked Ziegler to share some tips on getting started.
Food & DrinksInterior Design

Maurizio Lai Uses Geometric Light to Shape Sushi Club Restaurant Near Milan

For Italian architect Maurizio Lai, the goal of restaurant design is to create an experience of “shapes and atmospheres,” using aesthetics as a tool of recognizable branding. In his fifth collaboration with Sushi Club, a Japanese gastronomic restaurant group based in Northern Italy, Lai’s design for the brand's Cesano Maderno location is a study on geometric lighting. The space, which includes two floors, centers around a hanging light fixture made from delicate glass blades, which amplify beams of light in every direction courtesy of mezzanine mirror walls.
Home & Gardenmarinmagazine.com

A View From the Team: Getting Ready for Summer 2021

Oh, the twin joys of summer’s arrival and outdoor living! We appreciate them more than ever — because of the sharp contrast to this time last year. Don’t you feel the same? Good news abounds. As our population rapidly gets vaccinated, the CDC proclaims unmasked life outdoors to be relatively safe. Kids and families untether from Zoom learning. Social justice concerns are being addressed. The economy is reopening and “Help Wanted” signs are popping back up. Home sales are hot, hot, hot. And so are home and landscape improvements.
Skin CareBHG

4 Must-Have Products to Get Your Skin Summer Ready

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

There’s Nothing “Grandma” About This Trend Revival

The love child of those freeflow squiggles you’ve been seeing everywhere and the still-going-strong cottagecore trend, this year’s pattern of the moment is a delightful combination of both. The scalloped edge is back, but it has nothing to do with yesteryear’s preppy counterpart (though we do love a good frill). This fresh iteration is all about bold colors and shapes—and what better place to test it out than in an ever-evolving kid’s room?
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Proprietary Color-Changing Paints

MIT debuted an innovative new concept that could entirely change design: color-changing paint. The proprietary paint, called ChromoUpdate, is clear in color but has a light-sensitive feature that shifts the paint's color when exposed to different intensities of UV light. Using targeted UV light, the color-changing paint can be quickly drawn over in grayscale and then painted precisely with UV light, creating custom designs. These two processes not only allow for an endless number of different designs to be readily projected onto an object but the designs could then be altered or repainted perpetually.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

unique lighting injects vibrant pops of colors into this house in russia

Roman gulyaey, maria tsakharias and oleh motorin designed ‘TS’ apartment in russia based on the idea of creating a comfortable environment to meet modern human needs. to them, the year 2020 has changed our perception of everyday life and living space so it became necessary to create a clean and spacious room for a long stay at home. in their work, they have tried to design a ‘new reality’ with an emphasis on modern materials, lighting, and furniture.
Recipesmarthastewart.com

Add Fresh Summer Fruits to Your Dinner Routine with These Five Delicious Ideas

There's no reason why you have to save peaches, plums, berries, melons, and mangos for dessert. Add pops of color and bursts of sweet flavor to dinner by embracing the idea of salty-meets-savory flavors; the sweetness of juicy in-season fruits will help you do just that. At their peak, summertime fruits, such as berries, melon, and peaches, are irresistibly delicious and deserve their spot at the dinner table. Why? Because they can balance and round out sauces, grilled dishes, salads, and soups with that touch of sweet that you may not have known you needed.
Home & GardenHouzz

Before and After: 3 Patios Designed for Comfy, Stylish Lounging

When tackling a patio makeover, it can be appealing to want to tear everything out and start from scratch to realize your dream space. Before you do — especially as summer edges closer — consider if new furniture, potted plantings and other outdoor accessories could be a more efficient and budget-friendly way to upgrade your outdoor living experience.
Beauty & Fashionsightunseen.com

A Sneak Peek at Collectible Design’s First Fully Digital Fair, Happening This Weekend in Brussels

Collectible, the long-running design fair in Brussels, was one of the last fairs to slip under the wire last year just as COVID was beginning; we remember having a phone call with our solo exhibitors, Ben & Aja Blanc, asking if they felt safe enough to go. But though the fair went off without a hitch last March, due to changing restrictions in Europe, organizers Clélie Debehault and Liv Vaisberg decided to take the fair fully digital this year, introducing a new platform called Collectible Salon, which runs online from May 28-30 and concurrently with events around town — and even at partner galleries beyond Brussels. The online Salon component is broken down along Collectible’s usual lines of galleries, independent designers, and craftsmen; some of the new names to us include Johan Viladrich, who’s having a solo show at Atelier Jespers, and the Berlin-based Aufgabe Null, whose use of EDPM rubber granules replicates the look of a particularly chic tarmac. Another favorite is Ward Wijnant (above), the Dutch designer whose hand-welded patterning on heat-treated metal recalls a kind of futuristic woodgrain. Check out some of our favorites from the upcoming fair below.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

10 Rugs That’ll Give You Vintage Vibes Without Breaking the Bank (They’re 60 Percent Off!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Vintage rugs can add serious character to a space, but they can also singlehandedly blow your budget for an entire room. They also require special care, so an antique rug is usually out of the question for anyone with kids or pets. But there are tons of great, brand new options out there that can give you a vintage look for less and stand up to everyday wear. Boutique Rugs has dozens of different vintage styles to choose from, ranging from ornate Turkish patterns to more mod and simple designs that would look great in a mid-modern space. And right now, they’re all on sale! You can save 60 percent on all of these “vintage” picks with promo code MEM60 from now until Memorial Day. Plus, all orders include fast, free shipping and a 30-day return window to make sure you’re 100 percent happy with your purchase. Here are some of the best rugs to give you a vintage look without breaking the bank.
Travelccenterdispatch.com

On the Road and On the Go: Tips for Getting Away this Summer

-This year, many Americans are facing a strong urge to get away and recharge with a summer vacation. Nowadays, the time and effort that goes into planning a vacation, a sense of 'making up for lost time' and the ability to work and attend school remotely means there's increased value to planning a longer trip.
Home & Gardenlivingetc.com

All-wood kitchens are trending – experts reveal why you should get involved

The allure of wood is indisputably eternal. Its neutral hues have filled interior spaces for centuries – but that is no surprise when you consider its versatility, durability, and unwavering style. Despite its (quite literally) solid history, however, we're convinced that all-wood kitchens have never felt quite as contemporary as they do in our modern kitchens today.
ApparelPopSugar

Consider Your Summer Style Dilemmas Solved With These Outfit Ideas

It’s safe to say outfit anxiety hasn’t really been a thing for the past year — unless you count “I can’t remember if I already wore this sweatshirt twice this week.” But as the likelihood of a semi-normal summer increases, so does the potential for possible outfit crises. After all, when we’ve barely gotten dressed beyond a video conference call, how do we dress for a full day out and about? It would be funny if it weren’t so stressful!
Interior Designsouthernhospitalityblog.com

Summer Tips for Your Home

Summer is upon us and my friends and I have put together the best tips for making the most of our outdoor spaces as well as inside too. We hope you enjoy each and every tip and are able to utilize them in your own homes! Summer is for outdoor entertaining and relaxing! You’ll be ready and armed for enjoying those spaces even more this year.