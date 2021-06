A Jefferson woman recently won the top prize in a new Iowa Lottery scratch game. Forty-six-year-old Nicole Murphy won $20,000 from the Top Dog scratch game, which debuted on June 7th. Murphy was the first to win top prize, for which she purchased the winning ticket at the Hy-Vee Fresh and Fast Express gas station in Jefferson. She said she waited until after the Bell Tower Festival, where she was serving food from her food truck, Tiger Express, to play the new game.