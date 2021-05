Officers check on an occupied vehicle at the Gates Mills Elementary School parking lot around 7:30 p.m. May 29 and found three people inside of it. One, a 19-year-old Warrensville Heights man, said they were parked because he was rolling a joint. None of the three were found to have a valid driver’s license. The man’s mother responded to take the vehicle and provide a ride for all of them. The marijuana was destroyed.