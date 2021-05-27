What is Sciatica? Let’s Break Down Why Your Body is Experiencing Pain
Sciatica is the term used to describe the pain in the sciatic nerve, branching from the lower back to the hips and down the leg. Typically, it only affects one side of the body. Still, this condition can be life-changing, especially in severe cases. The good news is that most sciatica cases are resolved with non-surgical treatments. But, what is sciatica? Aside from that, why does your body experience this pain?