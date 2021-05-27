What is Sciatica? Let’s Break Down Why Your Body is Experiencing Pain

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old, at a healthy weight, and I exercise often. Recently I had a blood test that showed several markers for lupus. The doctor wants to put me on hydroxychloroquine. But first I had to have my eyes checked because the drug seems to have an effect on your vision. My ophthalmologist checked my eyes and said it would be OK to take the drug. But I'm nervous about it.