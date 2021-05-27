Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

What is Sciatica? Let’s Break Down Why Your Body is Experiencing Pain

By Maria Dolores Garcia
vivaglammagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSciatica is the term used to describe the pain in the sciatic nerve, branching from the lower back to the hips and down the leg. Typically, it only affects one side of the body. Still, this condition can be life-changing, especially in severe cases. The good news is that most sciatica cases are resolved with non-surgical treatments. But, what is sciatica? Aside from that, why does your body experience this pain?

vivaglammagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Exercise#Lower Body#Sciatic Nerve#Neck Pain#Muscle Pain#Muscle Weakness#Constant Pain#Sciatic Pain#Numbness#Inflammation#Severe Cases#Hips#Bone#Proper Posture#Sudden Movement#Non Surgical Treatments#Mind#Glute Bridges#Correct Alignment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

What's New in NICE Chronic Pain Management Guidance?

Hello, and welcome to this Medscape UK video. I'm Dr Rob Hicks. Today we're going to be talking about the new chronic pain guideline from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and I'm delighted to have here with me, Dr Benjamin Ellis, who is a consultant rheumatologist at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, and a member of the NICE chronic pain guideline committee. Welcome, Benjamin. And thank you for joining me today.
Edgewood, KYWKRC

Ask the Expert: Why is it important to listen to your body?

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - Sunday is National Cancer Survivors Day and one local woman has an important reminder about taking care of your health. Experts at the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center in Edgewood are celebrating survivors in June in an effort to remind all of us that it may be up to you to take the first step to save your own life.
Mental HealthSimmer and Boil

Why Your Body's Gut-Brain Connection Can Affect Your Mental Health

Research has shown us that a sedentary lifestyle, stress, and low levels nutrients like vitamin D can all play a significant role in affecting your mental health. Learning how to identify, manage, and sometimes medicate what triggers you have all been key to helping improve your mental wellbeing. But what...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Changes in how cholesterol breaks down in the body may accelerate progression of dementia

The blood-brain barrier is impermeable to cholesterol, yet high blood cholesterol is associated with increased risk of Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia. However, the underlying mechanisms mediating this relationship are poorly understood. A study published in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Vijay Varma and colleagues at the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, in Baltimore, Maryland, suggests that disturbances in the conversion of cholesterol to bile acids (called cholesterol catabolism) may play a role in the development of dementia.
Mental HealthYoga Journal

Why You Should Slow Down and Take a Mental Break

If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us, it’s this: Taking care of your mental health is more important than ever. One way to do that? Take mental breaks throughout the day, especially if you’re spending more time at home or feeling more stressed than you once were. Mental...
NutritionMedicineNet.com

What Turmeric Does to Your Body

Turmeric has numerous benefits for both your body and brain. Curcumin, which gives turmeric its characteristic yellow color, is responsible for the majority of its health benefits. Numerous preclinical trials have shown promising effects of curcumin in the treatment of heart disease, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, gastrointestinal disorders and metabolic syndrome....
Weight LossMySanAntonio

Weight Loss Medicine's Importance Underscored by Heightened Risk for Endometrial Cancer Among Obese Young Women, says West Medical

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 04, 2021. A May 25 article on Oncology Learning Network reports on a new study that found women who are obese as young adults are at a higher risk for developing endometrial cancer. The article also notes that researchers found that obese women of Hispanic heritage experienced higher rates of endometrial cancer, but the exact nature of the link is currently unclear. Southern California-based weight loss center West Medical says these findings further underscore the value of treating obesity, though endometrial cancer is only one of many potentially life-threatening ailments that can develop because of excess weight.
HealthMic

What Working Long Hours Actually Does to Your Body

Get out of that office chair — before it kills you. The 9-to-5 workweek has been a standard of American labor law for decades: It's the standard by which full employment is measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, by most economic indexes, even by Obamacare. Unfortunately for American workers,...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Why Your Obstructive Sleep Apnea Is Messing with Your Mental Health

It’s the wake-up call you weren’t expecting. Sleep apnea, or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), can impact mental health in a variety of ways:. Poor sleep quality. OSA disrupts your sleep. Poor sleep quality can lead to depressed mood, increased stress, and higher anxiety. Brain chemistry. A decrease in the neurotransmitter...
Women's HealthRunnersWorld

High Blood Pressure in Women Can Lead to Heart Issues Down the Road

Women with slightly elevated blood pressure had a doubled risk of heart issues during midlife, according to new research. Getting your blood pressure checked on a regular basis can prevent this from happening. If you are diagnosed with slightly elevated (or elevated) blood pressure, getting regular exercise—like running!—and eating a...
Diseases & TreatmentsHerald & Review

Dear Dr. Roach: Criteria for diagnosing lupus

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old, at a healthy weight, and I exercise often. Recently I had a blood test that showed several markers for lupus. The doctor wants to put me on hydroxychloroquine. But first I had to have my eyes checked because the drug seems to have an effect on your vision. My ophthalmologist checked my eyes and said it would be OK to take the drug. But I'm nervous about it.
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

Non-Opioid Target for Chronic Pain Therapy Identified

Results from a series of experiments in mice and in human neurons suggest that an ion channel protein known as transient receptor potential canonical 5 (TRPC5), represents important contributor to tactile and spontaneous hypersensitivity to pain after inflammation. The studies, by researchers at Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), indicate that inhibitors of the non-opioid-based target could represent a new therapeutic approach against inflammatory pain in humans.
HealthJackson County Pilot

It’s your body, your life, your choice

I’m not a medical doctor, so I am extremely reluctant to advise anyone about the decision of whether or not to get a COVID-19 vaccine. However, to help others make an informed decision, I would point them to a recent video released by medical doctor Peter McCullough. Doesn’t it make...
Skin Caremarthastewart.com

Your Hands Are the First Part of Your Body to Show the Signs of Time—Here's Why

We put a lot of effort into the skin care routines dedicated to our faces, necks, and chests, but we often forget about our hands, which are actually the first body parts to show the signs of time. Luckily, tending to them—and keeping them soft, supple, and free of dark spots for longer—is simple with a few preventative tips and tricks. Ahead, dermatologists share their advice for taking care of your hands, now and always.
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Brain health myths people commonly believe, tips for boosting your memory

HOUSTON – After a COVID-19 infection, many people are complaining about lingering symptoms of “brain fog.” It’s that sluggish, fuzzy feeling you get when you can’t think clearly, often felt while you’re sick. Now, neurologist Dr. Desiree Thomas with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic said it’s driving patients in with complaints about how...
T3.com

Best mattress for back pain: here's what to look for

Looking for the best mattress for back pain? Then you have our sympathies. Back pain can be physically, mentally and emotionally draining, and so it's not surprising you'd want to do everything you can do to reduce it. And replacing your mattress is likely to help; particularly if your current one is old, saggy and past its best.
North Haven, CTNorwalk Hour

Breaking the mask habit: Why some people find it hard to let go

Bailey Bruce runs a yoga studio. She’s still requiring her patrons to wear masks, at least “for the time being.”. “I wanted to wait a month after the mask mandate was lifted to see what happens,” she said, opting instead for “a very slow opening back to normal.”. The Centers...
Scienceswnewsmedia.com

Commentary: Let nature nurture your body, mind and spirit

Let nature nurture your body, mind and spirit! from Lynn Nodland on Vimeo. Have you noticed what’s been happening in the world? No, we’re not talking about the news where there’s plenty of anger, strife, fear and hatred. Instead we’re asking if there’s anything you’ve noticed that’s happening outside, maybe even in your own backyard. It’s spring!