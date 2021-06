Nu Metal is kind of hard to pin down. If you look at some other so-called "nu-metal" lists, it seems to be more about when the stuff came out than anything else. To be honest, I embraced that idea with one of these songs. To me, "nu-metal" was most typified by bands that had really hard guitars and a sequencer track. I would say the best example below would the Static-X track below. And just like that, I make a rule and I break it, so let's just get to the tracks and why they were chosen.