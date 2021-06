Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children have grown up right before our eyes. When the two got together back in 2005, it was clear that they wanted a big family. Along with Maddox, 19, whom Jolie adopted on her own in 2002, and Zahara, 16, whom she adopted in 2005, the two adopted Pax, 17, together, and then had biological daughter Shiloh, 15 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, becoming the most notorious family in Hollywood.