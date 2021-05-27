Fort Bend County officials gear up for hurricane season with expected ‘above-normal’ activity

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Exercise caution if traveling today. If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters. Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Waller and Wharton. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed this morning have produced rainfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour across portions of Jackson and Matagorda Counties. 6 inches of rain have already fallen over portions of this area. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop across the area today, which will pose a threat of flash flooding. The Watch may need to be expanded or extended across portions of SE Texas depending on how conditions develop during the day.