Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend County officials gear up for hurricane season with expected ‘above-normal’ activity

By Morgan Theophil
Posted by 
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fort Bend County officials are preparing for what National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration experts have predicted to be another active hurricane season. At the May 25 Commissioners Court meeting, County Judge KP George asked Mark Flathouse, the county’s emergency management coordinator, for an update on how the county is preparing for the upcoming hurricane season, which begins June 1.

communityimpact.com
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Bend, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Government
County
Fort Bend County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Season#Extreme Weather#Storms#County Officials#Commissioners Court#Noaa#Storm Activity#Winds#River#Area Rivers#Moisture#Drainage Issues#Waters#Emergency Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
TrafficPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Work on Rayford Road widening moves ahead in May

A project will widen Rayford Road to four lanes between an area 40 feet east of Waterbend Cove and approximately 400 feet east of Birnham Woods Drive. It includes creating two new eastbound travel lanes from Waterbend to the Rayford intersection with Birnham Woods and using the existing road for the westbound lanes. The project also includes constructing a traffic signal at the Rayford-Birnham Woods intersection and widening Birnham Woods to four lanes 600 feet north and south of Rayford. As of late May, the contractor completed pavement work on new lanes at Rayford Road and Allegro Bend and reopened it to traffic. Progress was also underway on the bridge east of Spring Trails Park Drive. The contractor was completing concrete pavement along Rayford Road.
Harris County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Harris County lowers COVID-19 threat level to 'moderate' ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Under the new threat level, unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear face coverings or masks and practice social distancing, the release states. However, those who are fully vaccinated may resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidelines. (Courtesy Harris County Public Health)
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Waller, Washington, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Waller; Washington; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...NORTH CENTRAL WHARTON...AUSTIN...SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN FORT BEND AND SOUTHWESTERN WALLER COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus, moving southeast at 60 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sealy, Brookshire, Bellville, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Shelby, Weimar, Wallis, Simonton, San Felipe, Pattison, Industry, Egypt, New Ulm, Cat Spring, Altair, Frelsburg, Garwood and Rock Island.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Fort Bend, Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Fort Bend; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty; Waller SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FORT BEND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY...EAST CENTRAL WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms near Bush Intercontinental Airport, or near Greater Greenspoint, moving southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pasadena, northeastern Sugar Land, Baytown, Deer Park, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Jersey Village, Dayton, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Beach City and Cloverleaf.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
Fort Bend County, TXHouston Chronicle

Hurricane Preparedness Week 2021: Here's what you need to know

Hurricane Preparedness week is officially underway. Area officials have issued statements advising residents to have emergency kits and evacuations plans in place, reiterating that while we cannot control what the storms do or when they hit, we can be prepared for the challenges they may bring. Most injuries and deaths...
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Exercise caution if traveling today. If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters. Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Waller and Wharton. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed this morning have produced rainfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour across portions of Jackson and Matagorda Counties. 6 inches of rain have already fallen over portions of this area. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop across the area today, which will pose a threat of flash flooding. The Watch may need to be expanded or extended across portions of SE Texas depending on how conditions develop during the day.
Texas StateFort Bend Herald

Fort Bend leads urban Texas counties per capita in COVID vaccinations

Fort Bend County continues to lead the state in residents getting the COVID-19 vaccination, with almost 52% of the county’s population that is 16 years and up now fully vaccinated. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 51.54% of Fort Bend residents are fully vaccinated, while 65% of...