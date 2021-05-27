Fort Bend County officials gear up for hurricane season with expected ‘above-normal’ activity

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Fort Bend; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty; Waller SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FORT BEND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY...EAST CENTRAL WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms near Bush Intercontinental Airport, or near Greater Greenspoint, moving southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pasadena, northeastern Sugar Land, Baytown, Deer Park, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Jersey Village, Dayton, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Beach City and Cloverleaf.