BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers won its first series of the 2021 TCL season following a 10-0 win over the Brazos Valley Rougarou Friday night at Edible Field. The series closer between the Bombers and the Rougarou featured an absolutely one-sided clobbering, with the navy and gold outperforming the visiting team in every single statistic across the board. The Bombers securing a 10-0 victory sent the Rougarou back to Baton Rouge without a single win under their belt to show for the long drive home. An extravagant firework performance in the sixth inning capped off a night of victorious celebration, and fans can expect six more explosive firework showings throughout the season.