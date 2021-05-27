Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Newlyweds mark wedding day at bookshop where they had their first date

By Megan Baynes
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4eUt_0aDZUhXG00
Janine and Joe Shuter

A couple who had their first date at an Oxford bookshop made a return visit on their wedding day.

Avid readers Janine, 24, and Joe Shuter, 37, surprised staff at Blackwell’s bookshop shortly after tying the knot, with their wedding photographer Lucy Judson capturing the moment.

Mrs Shuter told the PA news agency: “For us, Blackwell’s means everything.

“It is history, and because it is local – and don’t get me wrong, we still shop at Amazon it’s about what you can afford – but we know how important local bookshops are.

“We really wanted to make sure we found some sort of way, even on a Covid-restricted wedding day, to give back, by spending money at a local bookshop.”

The couple, who met through work six years ago and who have an 880-strong collection of books, asked their wedding guests for vouchers, which they used to buy more books – including Romeo And Juliet.

“That first date was really special because we had both grown up with a massive love of literacy, even though we are both dyslexic. We both love local bookshops, sitting in and having a cup of coffee. It felt only right to include it on our wedding day,” said Mrs Shuter.

She said: “We walked in like it was completely normal, and it took the staff behind the till about 10 seconds before they realised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ciRjJ_0aDZUhXG00
Lucy Judson wedding photographer

“It was really lovely. The manager of the store, she came and spoke to us and was so happy, and my father-in-law told me that after she spoke to us, she broke down in tears because she was so happy.

“I just felt so lucky, and really grateful.”

Staff at the store gifted them some books, an “old-fashioned blank book” and even gave the happy couple a discount on their purchases, before letting them take photos in the store.

Among the books bought by the couple were Eight Ghosts: The English Heritage Book Of New Ghost Stories, An Unnecessary Woman by Rabih Alameddine, and Sudden Traveller by Sarah Hall.

Bookseller Charlie Bush said: “The wedding day visit from the newlyweds completely made our day here at Blackwell’s. We were so delighted that they spent some of their special day with us and picked up lots of books as wedding presents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOFFS_0aDZUhXG00
Lucy Judson wedding photographer

“Janine and Joe had their first date at Blackwell’s five years ago so it was so lovely for us to welcome them back on their big day.

“Our Broad Street shop has been the site of many dates and even a number of proposals over the years, so it was a real delight for wedding day celebrations to visit our bookshop this week.

“Books and reading are real personal passions and there’s no better place for a first date than a bookshop – who knows where it might lead?”

Indy100

Indy100

29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookshop#Newlyweds#Vouchers#Wedding Photos#Romeo And Juliet#History Books#Oxford#Covid#Sudden Traveller#Pa#Wedding Day Celebrations#Wedding Presents#Love#Avid Readers Janine#Coffee#Collection#Surprised Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Amazon
Related
Photographyinregister.com

Picture this: 15 must-have wedding-day shots

Wedding photography is about much more than simply documenting the events of a couple’s big day. It’s about capturing the emotions that make a wedding special. From the anticipation of a bride getting ready to the pure joy of a groom’s first glimpse at his new wife, photographers are the artists capturing each moment in a way that preserves the feelings felt in them. And while these photographers have seen their fair share of wedding days, each couple is different and each day comes with different traditions, experiences and priorities.
RelationshipsPosted by
Fortune

Not invited to the wedding? 10 newlywed gifts to say congrats

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. It’s the era of the microweddings, celebrations that cap their guest count at a dozen or two, thanks to pandemic restrictions. While it has raised plenty of questions for to-be-weds, the change in wedding etiquette extends to gifts too: What to give to your family members, friends, and colleagues who said “I do” but you weren’t invited because of the stricter headcount?
Religionmainstreetnews.com

DAY: Wedding Wows

Is there anything better than a wedding celebration? Especially a wedding celebration post-Covid?. This past Saturday, I had the privilege and honor of conducting the wedding of my son, Stephen, and his fiancé, Abby. After the wedding ceremony, so much of the talk focused on how you could tell this bride and groom really loved each other. You could tell it in their eyes, in the gestures they made, and in the tender words they spoke. There was no question; this couple was ready to be married and share their lives together.
Beauty & Fashionthemanual.com

Matching Wedding Watches Are a New Option For Newlyweds Eyeing The End of Time

Modern society is shrugging off many of its old-world values, and the ways we approach romantic relationships, engagements, weddings, and families are not immune to the trends. These days, giving an engagement ring can seem almost as up to date as busting your love interest over the head with a club and dragging them into a cave by the hair (with apologies to any who may find that trope culturally insensitive). Given contemporary values of equality (real or hoped for) in today’s marriage dynamic — not to mention the wider acceptance of same-sex nuptials — a fresher and more visible decoration of your intentions may be the engagement watch! The gender-neutral accessory is not only practical, but it can also be a great long-term investment, and appropriately speaks to the hopes for a lifetime together.
Relationship Advicetheknot.com

The Top Wedding Registry Advice, According to Newlyweds

Creating a wedding registry can be one-part wish fulfillment, one-part anxiety central. All of a sudden, a dish isn't just something to eat from—it's a statement on the type of couple you are. Deciding on appliances can be equally daunting. Either you've never used the appliance before, so you don't know what will work best in your life, or you're pressured to put something—anything—on your list, and end up choosing something random.
Relationship AdviceThegardenisland.com

Amidst the pandemic, newlyweds finally get Kaua‘i wedding

After a whirlwind of events in 2020, Brandilee Tacbian, now Mrs. Femling, finally got married on her home island of Kaua‘i at the end of May. She started reserving venues two years ago, before facing obstacles during the pandemic. Femling booked her wedding package through Sheraton Kaua‘i Resort’s event planner...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Fortune

What the world’s best wedding planners give as newlywed gifts

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. If there is anyone on earth who knows the secret to the perfect wedding gift, it would be a wedding planner. Between the hundreds of celebrations they throw for couples and the dozens of nuptials they attend for their own friends and family, event planning professionals have had more than a few tries at the task.
Relationship AdviceMilton Daily Standard

How to create a wedding day schedule

Wedding days can be hectic. In fact, many couples note after tying the knot that their wedding days were so busy that the ceremonies and receptions were over before they knew it. Creating a wedding day schedule can seem like a daunting task. Couples tend to have lots of things...
RelationshipsNHPR

For the First Time, Again: A First Date And A First Kiss

Dating became particularly complicated during the pandemic. Now that it's safer to date in person, people, like Angi Francesco, are starting to get back out there — for the first time, again. Angi Francesco, on her first date since the pandemic started: "I actually had a first date on Friday....
Relationship Advicebuffalo.com

Planning your WNY wedding: Where to start

We know wedding planning can be a lot: exciting but also overwhelming, and a completely new experience for many. So I sat down with Syrie Roman of Social Maven to talk all about the planning process and share advice with newly engaged couples over a four-part WNY Weddings video series. First up, we discuss the very first step for those ready to dive in.
Relationship AdviceMMORPG News

Dating Adventures From London вЂ“ First Date Dating Recommendations

Hi, I am Alex, we reside in London and IвЂ™m currently single. Final week we had written in regards to the advantages of internet dating; tips on how to get acquainted with somebody well prior to meeting them face-to-face, as well as exactly how permits one to actually specify what it really is you are interested in and exactly what youвЂ™re perhaps not seeking! IвЂ™m now prepared to leap in and experience every thing internet dating needs to offerвЂ¦ just how about some very first date dating guidelines.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Groom explains why he checked his phone as his bride walked down the aisle: ‘Crypto never sleeps’

A man has offered an explanation for why he checked his phone just as his wife-to-be walked down the aisle at their wedding after a TikTok video of the moment went viral.Taylor Loren posted the clip, which garnered more than 2.4 million views, showing her now-husband’s reaction on their wedding day four years ago.The clip starts with her husband beaming from ear to ear as he watches her walk down the aisle towards him. Loren wrote on the clip: “Four years ago today I walked down the aisle to marry the love of my life.“It was one of the most...