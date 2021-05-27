Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Prospects set visits for June

Scarlet Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Recruiting Director Adam Gorney is back with his weekly Recruiting Rumor Mill with recruiting chatter and news from around the country. Allen has been relatively quiet about his recruitment and still claims no favorites but his June visits could provide more insight into top teams. The four-star receiver will visit USC the first weekend of June and then he will take unofficial visits to UCF (June 12), Arkansas (June 19) and Baylor on (June 23). Those four could hold an edge heading later into the summer,

rutgers.rivals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
North Carolina State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State#American Football#Usc#Recruiting Rumor Mill#Ucf#Baylor#Rutgers#The Scarlet Knights#Stuart Lrb#Cardinals#Boston College#Center Grove#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Southern Miss#Mississippi State#Pac 12#Sec#Oklahoma State#Southlake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Georgia Tech
Related
Miami, FLchatsports.com

Miami football recruiting top versatile prospects

The Miami football program has a pair of versatile players listed as athletes by 247 Sports who are strongly considering them. Chris Graves who has primarily been a wide receiver and is transitioning to cornerback and Anthony Jones who is projected as a tight end in college are listed as warm with Miami.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Former Carolina WR helping QB prospect with recruiting process

FORT MILL, S.C. - Former South Carolina wide receiver Tori Gurley is lending his experience to high school football players looking to make the jump to the next level. Gurley, who spent time on seven different NFL rosters after two seasons at South Carolina, recently started a recruiting consultation service, to share feedback and guidance about the process. Jadyn Davis, a 2024 quarterback from Catawba Ridge High School, is counted among Gurley’s clients.
Bradenton, FLPosted by
247Sports

Gus Yalden sets four visits for June

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2023 F/C Gus Yalden has set four unofficial visits for the month of June, per a report. On June 11, Yalden will visit Iowa State and Nebraska. On June 13, Yalden will check out Iowa. The Midwest swing will conclude with a visit to Wisconsin on June 14.
College Sportscasualhoya.com

COME TO DC: Top Recruits Scheduling June Visits to Georgetown

With the NCAA allowing recruiting activities to re-opening on June 1, it’s business as usual for Patrick Ewing and his staff. To many Georgetown Hoyas fans, the recruiting pitch is easy—come play for a Hall of Fame NBA legend, earn an unparalleled education at one of the most well respected academic institutions in the world, and experience a tradition of excellence, family, and social awareness led by the late John Thompson, Jr.
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

Recruiting: Can USC Swipe 2022 Clemson Prospect Jaren Kanak?

While the USC Trojans 2022 commitment list remains slim heading into June, the coaching staff continues to exert relentless efforts on the recruiting trail. The NCAA Dead Period officially lifts on June 1, and Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. expects to see a significant increase in commitment decisions once recruits are able to take official visits.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Two big five-star prospects set to visit Ohio State

If you somehow haven't heard by now, Ohio State is set to host pretty much every blue chip prospect under the sun this June. After a year off from in-person visits as a result of COVID-19, June 1 will mark the end of the recruiting dead period as we inch closer and closer to a return to normalcy. As such, the Buckeyes are wasting no time in getting the nation’s top talent on campus as they look to fill out the 2022 class and get to work on 2023.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

2022 Top150 prospect AJ Brown updates his recruitment

SUWANEE, GA -- It has been a solid spring for A.J. Brown, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard prospect playing for Each 1 Teach 1. The Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep prospect is an active guard who can score from all three levels and competes on defense and he updated his recruitment with 247Sports.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

SIAA Previews Florida Gators Recruiting Ahead of June Official Visits

After a 15 month hiatus from in-person recruiting amid the coronavirus pandemic, campus visits will be allowed once again beginning on June 1. Once visits begin, there will be no shortage of fireworks in the college recruiting news cycle. Sports Illustrated All-American director John Garcia Jr. previewed what is sure...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

2023 DT Keith Sampson eager to see Ohio State’s ‘high intensity,’ values in June visit: Buckeyes Recruiting Roundup

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- June marks a wave of new beginnings for the Ohio State recruiting realm. Starting on June 1, campuses will once again welcome commits and prospects for the first time since the COVID-influenced halt to in-person recruiting in March 2020. While the extended “dead period” altered the class of 2021, its removal widens opportunities for future recruits.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Prospect with history with new OL coach Jake Thornton set for Ole Miss camp visit

Ole Miss receive a summertime camp visit from an offensive lineman with an intriguing history with newly hired offensive line coach Jake Thornton. In fact, Thornton has already offered 2022 offensive lineman Ian Poe, twice, once while he was coaching at Tennessee Tech and again after he was hired to the staff at his previous stop of Gardner Webb. But their relationship began before those two offers. The pair first met while Poe attended an Alabama camp while he was in middle school and Thornton was working as a graduate assistant for the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Recruiting This Week Pt. 1: VISITS ARE BACK!!!

Our numbers and at what position we take in the 2022 class. I've read we may cap the class at 15 or 16. I would go with a 17-19 range with the most likely number being 18:. OL: 2 (3) A chance they take a PWO. If we can't get...
Arkansas Statesemoball.com

Arkansas top seed in NCAA Tournament after dominant SEC run

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Arkansas was rewarded Monday for its dominant run through the Southeastern Conference, landing the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament. The Razorbacks (46-10) won all 10 of their SEC series and wrapped up their first conference tournament championship on Sunday. After losing three straight games in March, the Hogs never lost consecutive games.