Recruiting Rumor Mill: Prospects set visits for June

If you somehow haven't heard by now, Ohio State is set to host pretty much every blue chip prospect under the sun this June. After a year off from in-person visits as a result of COVID-19, June 1 will mark the end of the recruiting dead period as we inch closer and closer to a return to normalcy. As such, the Buckeyes are wasting no time in getting the nation’s top talent on campus as they look to fill out the 2022 class and get to work on 2023.