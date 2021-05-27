Recruiting Rumor Mill: Prospects set visits for June
National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney is back with his weekly Recruiting Rumor Mill with recruiting chatter and news from around the country. Allen has been relatively quiet about his recruitment and still claims no favorites but his June visits could provide more insight into top teams. The four-star receiver will visit USC the first weekend of June and then he will take unofficial visits to UCF (June 12), Arkansas (June 19) and Baylor on (June 23). Those four could hold an edge heading later into the summer,rutgers.rivals.com