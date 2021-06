Okay, so maybe the cows don't entirely agree that Beef Month is awesome, considering their final destiny is to end up in a meat department somewhere. Do I feel just a teensy bit sad that they give their lives so we have something awesome to eat? Of course. Like most of us, I have compassion and respect for living creatures. But I'll also be the first to tell you how much I really enjoy beef. If I could afford to eat a perfectly prepared New York strip or ribeye every night, I probably would.