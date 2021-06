I made this recently for an outdoor fried chicken party and the corn disappeared almost as quickly as the hot fried chicken. I’ve made it by request a few times since, once adding some frozen corn when I didn’t have enough fresh. And for a vegan friend, I replaced the cream with coconut milk and added some fresh basil. Grilling or charring the corn and poblano adds some smoky notes. Feel free to adjust the flavors but I must stress the importance of puréeing about one-third to one-half of the corn mixture for a beautiful creamy texture; a food processor works great here or even a hand-held immersion blender. The hit of queso and fresh lime juice at the end brings it all together. You might want to consider doubling the recipe because this dish vanishes quickly and keeps well in fridge for a few days.