newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hawks hope home-court advantage plays into Game 3 vs. Knicks

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks were one of the best teams on their home court during the second half of the season. Now they'll get to see if that advantage carries over to the postseason when they host the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Friday.

www.birminghamstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Nate Mcmillan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Playoff Series#Home Games#The Atlanta Hawks#The New York Knicks#Eastern Conference#Knicks Fans#Detroit#Madison#Chicago#Veteran Presence#Square#Frustrations#Raucous Verbal Abuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
WDBO

Playoff bound: Hawks clinch 1st postseason berth since 2017

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks spent three miserable years totally rebuilding their team, all with the idea of finally making a big move this season. Yet, as the All-Star break approached, they were limping along with one of the worst records in the NBA. Coach Lloyd Pierce was...
NBAchambleeblueandgold.com

Nate the Great and the New-Look, Good Vibes Atlanta Hawks

Last December, I wrote an article about my beloved Atlanta Hawks, in which I projected them to finish about eighth in the Eastern Conference. At the time of writing, the Hawks sit at fifth in the East standings, even by record with the 4th place, shockingly good, New York Knicks. But, to paraphrase the immortal words of David Byrne, how did we get here?
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: 5 players crucial to playoff success

The Atlanta Hawks have made the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They have done this on the back of their young core meshing with the veterans the front office managed to sign over the summer. It has not been all smooth sailing for the Hawks. They...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Game Thread 5/16/21: Hawks vs. Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets in the regular season finale on Sunday evening. Trae Young (right big toe soreness) is a game-time decision. Tony Snell (right Achilles soreness) is a game-time decision. Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is out. Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is out. Kevin Huerter...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young just called Russell Westbrook the GOAT!

Washington Wizards talent Russell Westbrook is making headlines thanks to accumulating approximately eleventy-billion triple-doubles. That part of the story is lame. What’s not lame, however, is Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young taking to the mean streets of Twitter to literally call the veteran guard the GOAT. Maybe it’s a bit...
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Monday, 5/10

There are six games on tonight’s NBA DFS slate for DraftKings and FanDuel, and most have playoff implications. As a result, and with injuries in several spots, gamers can expect heavy usage from studs and possibly some different rotations than have been seen throughout the year. At this point in the season, injury and lineups news will be extremely important to monitor, so make sure you’re staying on top of it to make the most optimal NBA DFS picks. I plan to update this article with notes at the top until about 5 p.m. EST each day. After that, be sure to check out the Deeper Dive show with Loughy and me from 5 to 6 p.m. EST every weekday and Live Before Lock in the hour leading up until lock each day on the Awesemo YouTube channel.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks squander opportunities in road loss to Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks took to the floor for the second time in as many nights as they tackled the Indiana Pacers at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Thursday night, the hosts also on the second night of a back-to-back. Coming off of the emotional high after topping the Phoenix Suns, the...
NBACBS Sports

Lakers expect LeBron back in lineup vs. Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers could receive a jolt of energy this week with the return of the team's best player. According to The Athletic, LeBron James is targeting Tuesday's home contest against the New York Knicks for his return to the floor. James suffered a right, high-ankle sprain against the...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

New York Knicks: Why Julius Randle struggled in Game 1 vs Hawks

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle struggled offensively during Game 1 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks. He shot 26.1 percent from the field on 23 shot attempts. The shooting percentage allows him to generate 15 points. These statistics are far below his regular-season average, as...
NBAFox News

Knicks beat Clippers 106-100 behind Rose and Bullock

Derrick Rose scored 25 points off the bench, Reggie Bullock added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 on Sunday to snap an eight-game skid at Staples Center. Bullock made five 3-pointers against his former team and RJ Barrett had four on his way to...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

The unselfishness of Trae Young and John Collins has helped the Hawks take the next step

Not enough people are giving Trae Young and John Collins enough credit for the incredible amount of maturity they have shown at such a young age. A year ago, these two were headlining All-Star conversations and posting stats that few had matched in their first few seasons. Young was a starter in the All-Star Game, and John Collins likely would have been there too had he not missed 25 games early in the season due to suspension. However, in order to change the narrative that was attached to them — that they could not win — they sacrificed personal accolades, and because of that, the Hawks look like legitimate championship contenders.