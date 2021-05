ODESSA, Texas — ORMC General Surgeon, Dr. Kevin Lynch, has completed his 1,000th robotic procedure early last week. “Most of the advancements in minimally invasive surgeries in recent years are in the robotics arena,” said Dr. Lynch. “The newer robots are less bulky and easier to use, and the camera definition is much higher, making our jobs easier. I am truly honored to work with such a dedicated team of professionals at ORMC who work hard to provide better outcomes for our patients.”