Christine Kindred’s Heartbreak Heart Attack

Less than a day after Vought International honored its "original supe" Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) by sharing a look back at the cover to Soldier Boy #32, The Boys showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke is sticking around the Vought corporate universe- except this time instead of comics, it's burgers. Or more specifically, the newest item on the Vought-a-Burger menu, "The Seven Tower." For only $5.99, you can stack sandwiches from the Hero Menu to build a custom Seven tower of your own. That means you can "Take it to the 99th floor with your favourite stacked sandwiches" (as the "ad" reads on what appears to be the side of a bus or transit stop). But while it may come with a souvenir cup, Kripke also revealed the "small print" that unless you have the super speed to create super-metabolism, you're looking at "1660 calories, 128g of fat, and 3800mg sodium."