There may not be a bigger Rick and Morty fan on planet Earth than Kanye West, and the folks behind the acclaimed animated series admire the musician as much as he does them. He has made his love for the show clear, and the Rick and Morty creative team have gone as far as to officially offer West his own episode of the series. Of course, that was two years ago, and fans are still left wondering if the partnership with ever come to fruition.