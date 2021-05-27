Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘School of Rock’ Actor Kevin Clark, 32, Dies in Accident: Jack Black, Miranda Cosgrove and More Co-Stars React

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
97.1 KISS FM
97.1 KISS FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

School of Rock star Kevin Clark has passed away. He was 32. On Wednesday (May 26), Clark was riding his bike in Chicago when he was struck by a car. According to reports, he was in critical condition following the crash. Clark was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

971kissfm.com
97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

Billings, MT
196
Followers
794
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://971kissfm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
Person
Kid Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Rock Bands#Death Star#Comedy Star#School Of Rock#The Chicago Sun Times#School Of Rock Co Stars#School Of Rock Community#Crash#Beautiful Soul#Devastating News#Under Investigation#Spaz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicTVOvermind

Remembering Kevin Clark: School of Rock Drummer was 32

Often, when speaking of the passing of anyone that’s been in show business for any period of time, it’s usually common to say that they had a long and successful career and a life that was spent doing what they wanted to do. Sometimes though, it’s saddening and regretful that this isn’t always the case. Those that reach their 60s and beyond tend to belong to a group that many would think have spent a long and prosperous life doing what they wanted in life and in business and have been around long enough to see quite a few things. In other words, their passing is still sad, but it’s not nearly as tragic unless the circumstances make it so. But those that pass without even reaching middle age are seen as tragic cases since there’s so much more to do, to see, and to experience in life that it’s easy to lament their passing. Kevin Clark, who was one of the many musicians in School of Rock with Jack Black, passed away recently at the age of 32. During a bike ride, he was struck by a car and rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, it was too late. The driver, a young woman in her 20s, has been cited apparently but it’s not certain if she’ll be charged at this time. That might anger more than a few people but one thing that’s clear is that it’s better to understand the circumstances first before blame is assigned and people start pointing fingers at each other. At this time Kevin’s family is in mourning and many fans are sending their condolences as they remember the young drummer from what has been a favorite movie of many people over the years for several reasons.
Chicago, ILNBC Connecticut

Jack Black ‘Heartbroken' After ‘School of Rock' Co-Star Kevin Clark Killed While Riding Bike in Chicago

‘Living His Best Life:' Kevin Clark Remembered by Friends, Colleagues After Tragic Death. Actor and musician Jack Black expressed his shock and disbelief after Chicago musician Kevin Clark, who costarred with Black in the 2003 film “School of Rock,” was struck and killed while riding his bicycle early Wednesday morning in the city’s Avondale neighborhood.
Chicago, ILbrooklynvegan.com

Kevin Clark (Freddy from ‘School of Rock’) dies at 32, Jack Black pays tribute

Sad news: Kevin Clark, who played kid drummer Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones in the 2003 film School of Rock, was killed in a road accident early Wednesday morning in Chicago. He was 32. According to the Chicago Sun Times, Clark was struck and killed by a driver at around 1:20 AM while biking in the Avondale neighborhood. The driver of the car, a 20-year-old woman, was issued citations by the police.
Traffic Accidentskentlive.news

Jack Black "devastated" by School of Rock co-star's death in collision

Musician and actor Kevin Clark, who starred as drummer Freddy Jones alongside Jack Black in the 2003 movie School of Rock, has been killed in a collision. Chicago Police Department said the 32-year-old was struck by a car driven by a 20-year-old woman on Wednesday while riding his bicycle along a street in the city, according to a crash report.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Jack Black Has Epic Follow-Up With "Revenge of the Fifth" Video

After bringing an Obi-Wan Kenobi and General Grievous meme to life on May the Fourth, Jack Black followed up his Star Wars Day social media post with another one for "Revenge of the Fifth." Compared to his first, Black's second Star Wars video was more straightforward but fun in its way. The post includes a video of Black seeming to use the Force to drag the viewer closer to him. He then swings a Sith lord's red-bladed lightsaber down overhead, which cuts through the video itself to reveal the same video underneath, creating a Force-powered looping effect. You can watch the video below.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'iCarly' Revival Sets Premiere Date on Paramount Plus

Miranda Cosgrove just got the greatest birthday gift. The iCarly star celebrated her 28th birthday on Friday with a special announcement for the anticipated Paramount+ revival. The upcoming series will premiere Thursday, June 17 on the ViacomCBS streaming service. With the help of Cosgrove's iCarly co-stars Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress,...
TV SeriesPosted by
97.1 KISS FM

‘Friends’ Reunion: Everything We Know So Far

So no one told you...? The long-awaited Friends reunion is almost here!. On Thursday (May 13), HBO Max unveiled the first teaser for the upcoming special, which will air a whopping 17 years after the sitcom's original run came to an end back in May 2004. The reunion special was also filmed on Friends' original soundstage: Warner Bros. Studio 24 in Burbank, California.
MusicThe New Yorker

How Olivia Rodrigo Became Pop’s Brightest New Star

“Nini and I are very similar,” Olivia Rodrigo said. “She writes songs about boys and puts them on social media, and that’s totally something that I do in my real life.” Rodrigo was sitting in front of a mixing board, talking about the character she plays on television and the complicated ways in which her life and her art tend to resemble each other. It was 2019, and she was being interviewed in a Disney Channel program with a suitably recursive name: “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special,” a promotional vehicle (“The Special”) for her television show (“The Series”), which was about a bunch of students mounting a stage production (“The Musical”) of a popular Disney Channel movie from the two-thousands (“High School Musical”). Later in the special, cameras captured the show’s producer telling Rodrigo and her co-star, Joshua Bassett, that a duet they had written was going to be included in a future episode. “You guys have your song chosen, and it’s called ‘Just for a Moment.’ It’s going to be a giant hit,” he told them, and they shrieked with gratitude.
MoviesPosted by
97.1 KISS FM

Timothée Chalamet to Star in Willy Wonka Origin Movie

Timothée Chalamet, welcome to a world of pure imagination. In the tradition of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory comes Wonka, a new movie starring the famous chocolatier. This film will be an “origin tale” for the character explaining how he came to be such an eccentric. And he will be played as a younger man by Dune and Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet.