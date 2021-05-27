newsbreak-logo
Ballad Health invests $2 million in community organizations to improve children’s health in the Appalachian Highlands

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY — Furthering its long-standing commitment to community health improvement in the Appalachian Highlands, Ballad Health is supporting 21 regional, community-based organizations with a more than $2 million investment. Ballad Health is working alongside these organizations across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to support specific goals and strategies aimed...

#Child Health#Population Health#Mental Health#Health Disparities#Youth Programs#Educational Programs#Health Services#Community Schools#Ballad Health#Sullivan Greene#People Inc#Second Harvest Food Bank#Niswonger Foundation#Health Programs#Appalachian Highlands#Health Outcomes#Health Issues#Frontier Health
