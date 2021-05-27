Joplin city offices to close for Memorial Day

Joplin city offices will be closed Monday in recognition of Memorial Day.

The closure includes the Joplin Recycling Center, MAPS and the Sunshine Lamp Trolley services. The recycling center also will be closed Saturday.

All city services will resume regularly scheduled hours on Tuesday. Public safety services, airport operations and wastewater services will continue to operate through the weekend.

Residential trash service and curbside recycling will not be picked up on Monday. Customers who usually have pickup service on Mondays will have their service on Tuesday. For the remainder of the week, residential trash collection and curbside recycling will shift a day, with Friday’s customers having a Saturday pickup.

Waste Corporation of America, which accepts bulky items from Joplin residential trash customers, will be closed Saturday and Monday. The transfer station will reopen Tuesday. For questions specific to this service, contact WCA at 417-623-6620.

For other questions about residential trash services, contact Republic Services at 800-431-1507 or the city’s recycling coordinator at 417-624-0820, ext. 501.