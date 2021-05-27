Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Racine, WI

Update: After pressure from NAACP and a lawsuit, RUSD adds more summer-school sites

By ADAM ROGAN
Lake Geneva Regional News
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE — Facing a lawsuit and a discrimination complaint, the Racine Unified School District has increased the number of schools it will have open for summer school. Instead of only having Gifford, Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell schools open for K-8 summer school, the district's two community schools serving mostly low-income families — Julian Thomas and Knapp elementary schools — will be open this summer. Park High School will also be open.

www.lakegenevanews.net
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine, WI
Education
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
County
Racine County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Letters#Summer School#Race#Secondary School#Rusd#Racine Facing#Park High School#Case High School#United Way Of#Unified#Mckinsey Company#Racine Naacp Education#Journal Times#Racine Unified#The United Way#Knapp Elementary#Gifford School#Jerstad Agerholm School#Mitchell School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
NAACP
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Bidens announce death of ‘first dog’ Champ

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German shepherd Champ, who they called a “constant, cherished companion” for 13 years. "In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive...
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Tropical Storm Claudette makes landfall over Gulf Coast, brings heavy rains

Tropical Storm Claudette formed early Saturday morning and was tracked moving along the Gulf Coast before it made landfall. At 7:50 a.m. ET, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that that the third named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season had shifted "Inland Over Southeastern Louisiana."
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...