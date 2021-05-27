Body Found In Connecticut River ID'd As Missing College Student

A man's body found floating in the Connecticut River in Northampton has been identified as that of a missing UMass student. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A body found in the Connecticut River has been identified as a college student who was reported missing last year.

The body of Wasique Hasan, age 21, of Easthampton, Massachusetts, was discovered in Hampshire County Friday, May 21, by a boater in Hadley, said the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

No foul play is suspected.

Hasan, who attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, had been reported missing by his family on Wednesday, Dec. 30, and his name was then entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Meanwhile, investigators said a woman kayaking in the Connecticut River around noon Wednesday, May 26, spotted a body along the shoreline off River Drive in Hadley.

Authorities don’t believe the two discoveries are connected.

The kayaker in the river Wednesday, summoned help by dialing 911 on her cell phone.

Hadley police and firefighters responded to the scene, as did officers from the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The body was that of a male, with no approximate age or cause of death determined.

The identification and cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

