Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easthampton, MA

Body Found In Connecticut River ID'd As Missing College Student

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8X30_0aDZTevI00
A man's body found floating in the Connecticut River in Northampton has been identified as that of a missing UMass student. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A body found in the Connecticut River has been identified as a college student who was reported missing last year.

The body of Wasique Hasan, age 21, of Easthampton, Massachusetts, was discovered in Hampshire County Friday, May 21, by a boater in Hadley, said the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

No foul play is suspected.

Hasan, who attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, had been reported missing by his family on Wednesday, Dec. 30, and his name was then entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Meanwhile, investigators said a woman kayaking in the Connecticut River around noon Wednesday, May 26, spotted a body along the shoreline off River Drive in Hadley.

Authorities don’t believe the two discoveries are connected.

The kayaker in the river Wednesday, summoned help by dialing 911 on her cell phone.

Hadley police and firefighters responded to the scene, as did officers from the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The body was that of a male, with no approximate age or cause of death determined.

The identification and cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
103K+
Followers
20K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
City
Amherst, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Easthampton, MA
Hadley, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut River#Missing Person#College Student#Connecticut College#University Of Connecticut#Amherst College#Hampshire College#Hampshire County Friday#Investigators#Authorities#Kayaking#Drive#Discoveries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

One Killed In Two-Vehicle Western Mass Crash

One person was killed and another airlifted to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts. It happened in Hampshire County around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, May 15 on Route 9 in Belchertown, and involved an SUV and a motorcycle, according to Massachusetts State Police. One person received CPR and...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Active COVID infections decline to 13,827 as Massachusetts announces date for end of pandemic restrictions, state of emergency

Active COVID cases continued to decline in Massachusetts on Monday as the state unveiled an expedited timeline for reopening, according to the latest Department of Public Health data. Officials reported that there are now 13,827 active infections. State health officials also confirmed another 281 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. That’s...
Easthampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

SJC upholds murder conviction of Ryan Welch in killing of Jessica Pripstein

EASTHAMPTON — The state’s highest court has ruled to uphold the first-degree murder conviction of an Easthampton man who killed his girlfriend in 2012. The Supreme Judicial Court, or SJC, on Friday denied the request of Ryan Welch — convicted in 2014 of the murder of Jessica Ann Pripstein in the couple’s Easthampton apartment — for a new trial. The court upheld several rulings by Hampshire Superior Court judges C. Jeffrey Kinder and Daniel Ford. Welch had been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Amherst, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Retired Amherst police officer suing over denied promotion

AMHERST — An Amherst police lieutenant who retired in August after 32 years serving in the department alleges in a Hampshire Superior Court lawsuit that he was refused a promotion to captain in 2019 as retaliation for filing an earlier complaint. The lawsuit against the town of Amherst, on behalf...
Amherst, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Heavy traffic expected around UMass commencement ceremonies

AMHERST – Undergraduate and graduate commencements at the University of Massachusetts could bring a significant amount of traffic through Northampton and into Hadley and Amherst later this week. UMass Police is warning that beginning Thursday afternoon when the graduate commencement is held, and lasting throughout the day Friday, when more...
Northampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Residents persuade mayor to back off Northampton kennel site

NORTHAMPTON — Rain did not deter about 50 people from gathering at Ray Ellerbrook Field on Wednesday evening to talk about a city dog kennel proposed in the surrounding neighborhood. Many voiced concerns about the project, and in the end, Mayor David Narkewicz said he would not put the kennel...
Hampshire County, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Maureen McGrath: Golden Court resident saddened about trees

The most recent victims of the administration at Golden Court in Hadley are two beautiful, just beginning to flourish, maple trees. Every year they have provided welcoming shade and habitant for the many beautiful birds and small furry creatures that return to the delight and pleasure of the tenants of Golden Court.