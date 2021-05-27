newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Twitter goes wild over doctored clip of Ted Cruz eating a fly on Hannity

By Gino Spocchia
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DtDVi_0aDZTd2Z00

A fake video of Ted Cruz swallowing a fly live on Fox News went viral on Twitter after it resurfaced in recent days.

It confused social media users, most of whom were asking on Thursday if the footage was real.

The fly is seen buzzing around the Texas senator in a six-second clip, before it lands on Mr Cruz’s lips.

He then takes a swig of water, appearing to swallow the fly whole.

On Wednesday night, the clip caused #ToadCruz to trend on Twitter, according to Trends24 , and was in first place for most of Thursday, attracting 22,000 tweets.

It beat #FriendsReunion in reaching second place on Twitter trends.

Users and commentators alike were appalled at the faux fly swallowing, from 2019, with many offering-up criticism of the GOP figure.

“Ted Cruz LITERALLY Ate a Fly on Live TV because Ted Cruz is #ToadCruz, “ radio journalist Dean Obeidallah wrote. “(BTW this is 100% real and it's from Fox News last night- you can see the fly crawl into Cruz's mouth)”.

Obeidallah added hours later: “Okay looks like the clip was not from last night and the fly was added - but it's still fun!”

Thousands of others were also confused, asking for confirmation it was fake, or real.

“I am desperately trying to find out if that video of Ted Cruz swallowing a fly is real,” wrote political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen .

According to Newsweek , the clip is from an interview Mr Cruz gave to Fox News' Sean Hannity on 28 June 2019.

It was widely compared to the 2020 vice presidential debate, when a fly was seen landing on former vice president Mike Pence. That incident was not fake.

View All 14 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

136K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Dean Obeidallah
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Trends#Newsweek#Clip#Viral Video#Debate Live#Trends24#Gop#Fox News#Mr Cruz#Live Tv#Social Media Users#Landing#Confirmation#Eating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
Related
PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Fox News' Neil Cavuto Takes Trolls' Hate Mail, Flips It Back On Them

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Friday again made light of the mean messages he receives from trolls. The “Your World” host, who was one of the only personalities on the conservative network who dared to criticize Donald Trump during his presidency, read out some of the hate mail he was sent after returning from vacation.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Bill Maher explores Republicans' obsession with "false flag operations"

The host of HBO's "Real Time" on Friday blasted Republicans for their "false flag" claims that Democrats are secretly behind GOP bad behavior. Comedian Bill Maher noted, "Senate Republicans have killed the bill to form an independent commission to look into the January 6th Capitol Hill riot. They say the whole thing is a thinly-veiled Democratic plot to get to the facts."
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

'Disastrous': Donald Trump Blames Fox News Ratings Decline on 'Negative Guy' Chris Wallace

Former President Donald Trump revisited his feud with Chris Wallace on Saturday night by blaming the Fox News host for the network's ratings decline. In the aftermath of the Capitol riot, Fox news fell into third place among cable news broadcasters for most of January, behind CNN and MSNBC, as conservative viewers turned to networks further to the right. Fox News recovered viewers in recent months, beating its rivals in April, but viewership of major cable news networks have dropped across the board under Joe Biden's presidency.
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

A running list of everyone mad at Ted Cruz in 2021

May 28—Aside from all his duties as Texas' junior senator, Ted Cruz seemingly has another, more pressing full-time job: Beefing with every single person on the Internet. Other politicians, journalists, actors and even his own constituents...No one is safe from having their scorn proudly worn by Cruz at any given time.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Conservative Twitter Condemns Kamala Harris Memorial Day Weekend Tweet That Doesn’t Mention Veterans

Vice President Kamala Harris published a Memorial Day message on Saturday that included a photograph of herself — but failed to reference the significance of the holiday. “Enjoy the long weekend,” Harris wrote in the missive, which displayed a picture of her smiling and looking to one side. Social-media users were quick to observe the message omitted any mention of military veterans.
Entertainmentmediaite.com

JUST IN: Donna Brazile Leaves Fox News For ABC

Donna Brazile has left Fox News. The famed political strategist and former Democratic National Committee chairwoman, who joined Fox as a political contributor in 2019, has moved to ABC News. “My contract expired in March and they extended it for a few more years,” Brazile told Mediaite in a statement....
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Juan Williams Is Suddenly Out at Fox News’ ‘The Five’—And Insiders Are Blaming Co-Host Greg Gutfeld

Juan Williams, the longtime liberal co-host of Fox News’ late-afternoon panel show The Five, announced on-air Wednesday that he was leaving the program. According to multiple sources familiar with the matter, one major driver of Williams’ sudden departure from the highly-rated opinion show was his run-ins with colleague Greg Gutfeld, who had wanted The Five to return to studio and felt Williams was the main reason they were filming remotely.
California Statemediaite.com

Matt Gaetz Attacks Paul Ryan For Giving Speech in California at Georgia Rally, Pro-Trump Crowd Boos Former Speaker

Speaking to a raucous crowd in Georgia Thursday evening, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slammed former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI), drawing loud boos from his audience. CNN’s Kate Bolduan teed up the video clip during a segment with former GOP consultant Matthew Dowd and former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), noted that Gaetz had “just taken a shot at Paul Ryan as we are talking about Paul Ryan.”
ElectionsThe Big Lead

Ted Cruz Did Not Swallow a Fly on 'Hannity' Last Night

The whole Internet loves watching Ted Cruz eat a fly live on Sean Hannity's FOX News show. We regret to inform you the clip is not new or real. You may continue to enjoy it, but it really is fake news this time. The original clip is from June 28,...