Nigeria spent N727.3bn on agricultural imports

By Francis Ogwo
kaftanpost.com
 5 days ago

A total of N727.3 billion has been invested in importation of agricultural equipment and mechandise from the United States between October 2020 and March 2021. The goods exported to Nigeria include tractors and implements, soyabeans, intermediate food products (especially vegetable oils and animal fats), condiments and sauces, processed vegetables, corn, wine, prepared food, dairy products, non-beverage ethanol), and fish products.

#Agricultural Sector#Imports#Agriculture Sector#Agricultural Equipment#Soyabeans#Ethanol#Dairy Products#Farmers
