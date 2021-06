Sophie Turner joined husband Joe Jonas to celebrate Mother's Day in Beverly Hills, CA, and the duo seemed to be enjoying each other's company with a little PDA. Sophie and Joe both opted for breezy silk tops — Sophie's somewhere between a caftan and dress with a tie-waist sash and open-slit bell sleeves. The actress and mom completed her minidress with black shorts that had a contrast stitching at the hem, marbleized acrylic sunglasses, Bottega Veneta's inimitable Lido slides, and a Louis Vuitton purse, just to solidify her dedication to the brand, for which she's been an ambassador for several years.