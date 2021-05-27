Heath Spivey Named New President of DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.™ announced today that they have appointed Heath Spivey, Manager of the Nashville Regional Office, as the new President of DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.™, effective January 1, 2022. He will be succeeding Brian Anders, who will be stepping down from his current role as President and maintaining his titles of CEO and Founder of the organization. As President, Heath will be responsible for leading the companywide growth and strategic development of DELTA |v|™ as they continue maturing as an organization.