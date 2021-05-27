Watch this. Eat that: Where to dine out before a movie at the Music Box Theatre?
Watch this: Music Box Theatre’s ‘Back on the Big Screen’. This Friday, May 28, the Music Box Theatre’s “Back on the Big Screen” festival of visual wonders launches a crazy-diverse lineup of auteurist classics well worth the revisit, or a first look. Week one includes theearly 20th-century-set “Days of Heaven” from Terrence Malick; Akira Kurosawa’s “King Lear” adaptation “Ran”; Jacques Tati’s commercially disastrous, artistically sublime “Play Time”; and the Orson Welles grungefest “Touch of Evil.” To which I say: Yes, yes, yes and yes! That’s a lot of gorgeous on one screen. Louisa, I’m vaxxed up and ready for a brave sit-down dinner somewhere along Southport Avenue after the show. Suggestion? 3733 N. Southport Ave., 773-871-6604, musicboxtheatre.com — Michael Phillips.www.chicagotribune.com