newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Isakson To Help Raise Funds For Neurocognitive Diseases Research

By Dave Williams
GPB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson launched a nonprofit organization Wednesday to raise awareness and funding for neurocognitive diseases including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and related dementia. Isakson, R-Ga., announced his diagnosis with Parkinson’s in 2015 and retired from Congress at the end of 2019, midway through his third term in the Senate.

www.gpb.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Isakson
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Research#Primary Health Care#Funding Research#Raise Awareness#Capitol Beat News Service#University Of Georgia#Isakson Initiative#Neurocognitive Diseases#Biomedical Research#Alzheimer#Diagnosis#R Ga#Veterans#Va Benefits#Va Facilities#Legislation#Partnerships#Policy#Cobb County#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Murray Leads Hearing on Strengthening Investments in NIH to Support Lifesaving Research

***WATCH SENATOR MURRAY’S OPENING REMARKS HERE***. (Washington, D.C.) – Today, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (LHHS), held a hearing focused on the importance of strengthening investments in the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to support lifesaving research—as President Biden has proposed in his budget request. During the hearing, Senator Murray highlighted the significant role NIH has played fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged her colleagues to support increased investment in NIH in order to prioritize public health and keep families across the country healthy.
Diseases & TreatmentsKevinMD.com

Raising the awareness of celiac disease in the medical community

May is Celiac Disease Awareness Month. Physicians and others in the medical community need to be more aware of celiac disease. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease triggered by the ingestion of gluten that affects approximately 1 percent of the U.S. population. However, most physicians didn’t learn much about it in medical school or during training. As a result, physicians don’t include celiac disease in their differential diagnoses and don’t screen for it often enough. According to the most recent examination of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 80 percent of individuals with celiac disease in the U.S. are undiagnosed. And those who are diagnosed typically suffer from symptoms for years before the diagnosis is made. Researchers often describe a “celiac iceberg” as patients diagnosed with the disorder make up only a small percentage of those living with celiac disease. In addition to symptoms, those with celiac disease can develop osteoporosis, other autoimmune diseases, and more rarely, cancers, including lymphomas and small bowel cancers.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

House ‘BioBond’ Bill Aims to Get Medical Research Back on Track

Bill would create loans similar to green bonds for clinical trials. Biomedical companies and universities could jump-start clinical trials disrupted by the pandemic under a bipartisan House proposal to establish a new federally backed loan program. Reps. Bobby L. Rush. (D-Ill.) and. Brian Fitzpatrick. (R-Pa.) introduced legislation Friday that aims...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Sen. Murray, Rep. Pallone Announce Plans to Develop a Public Option Proposal to Lower Health Care Costs

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Health , Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee and Congressman. , announced their plans to develop legislation to establish a public option for health coverage to lower health care costs and help families get quality, affordable health care. The Chairs issued a Request for Information (RFI) today as they begin to work with their colleagues who have put forward public option proposals of their own to craft new comprehensive legislation.
Congress & Courtsfoxwilmington.com

Senate Dems reject ban on certain types of human-animal hybrid experiments

The Senate narrowly rejected an amendment geared toward criminalizing participation in research that created certain chimeras, or human-animal hybrids, in expectation that the federal government could lift a moratorium on funding for those projects. A party line vote saw 48 Republicans supporting the measure. The 49 nays included 47 Democrats...
Congress & CourtsIJR

Senate Unanimously Passes Bill Requiring Declassification of Intel on COVID-19 Origins

The Senate passed a bill that would require intelligence on the origins of COVID-19 to be declassified. The legislation requires the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to declassify information “related to any potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and the origins of the Covid pandemic,” per the press release. The bill was introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and co-sponsored by Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.).
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: House Democrats pressure Biden to expand Medicare | Intel community: Competing COVID-19 origin theories not 'more likely than the other' | WHO: Africa in 'urgent need' of 20 million second vaccine doses

Welcome to Thursday’s Overnight Health Care. If you’re itching to get away and will be vaccinated by late June, you might consider boarding the first cruise ship to get CDC approval to sail with paying customers: the Celebrity Edge. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and...
HealthYellowhammer News

Guest: Believe it or not, America’s health care system is the best in the world

We have the best health care system in the world. That is a statement you won’t often hear, but it’s true. For years we have listened to calls for Medicare for all and that the federal government should scrap our broken system. The list goes on and on. Yet these calls have been strangely silent of recent. We are better at treating chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, but we don’t hear that very often. One glaring example against socialized medicine is the vaccine production and rollout efforts. Because of Operation Warp Speed, the United States successfully facilitated and accelerated the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and other diagnostics and therapeutics.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to advance China bill after Schumer strikes deal

The Senate on Thursday advanced legislation aimed at combating China's competitiveness after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) cut a deal, breaking an hours-long stalemate. The vote caps off a dramatic 24 hours as Schumer and Republicans scrambled to try to save the bill, restyled the Innovation and Competition Act,...