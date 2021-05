DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Education is seeking community input on how to best use the state’s education funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The ARP provided Delaware with more than $410 million in supplemental federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, known as ESSER III funding. To date, ARP ESSER III is the largest amount of emergency ESSER funding given to public education. Two-thirds of ESSER III funds are immediately available for states to distribute to districts and charter schools. Remaining funds will be made available once states, districts and charters develop ESSER III implementation plans. Under ESSER III: