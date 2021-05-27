US will 'carefully review' Iran sanctions

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWashington DC [US], May 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States will review carefully its sanctions regime against Iranian oil exports if Tehran returns to the 2015 nuclear agreement that aimed at preventing the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons, said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday. "With respect to Iran....

