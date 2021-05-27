Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

A Conversation with Hilton Als

By Interview
spokanepublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilton Als has been a contributor to The New Yorker since 1989 and a staff writer there since 1994. He has been the recipient of many awards for his theatre and arts criticism and other writings including a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2000 and Lambda Literary’s Trustee Award for Excellence in Literature, which he received in 2016. He won the Pulitzer Prize for criticism in 2017. He’s also a curator, artist, and playwright and the author of two books which bleed together memoir, criticism and cultural commentary, The Women, published in 1996, and 2013’s White Girls. Als is also an associate professor of writing at Columbia University’s School of the Arts and has taught at Yale University, Wesleyan, and Smith College.

www.spokanepublicradio.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smith College#Yale University#Curator#Staff Writer#Theatre#The New Yorker#Lambda Literary#White Girls#Columbia University#Wesleyan#Conversation#Playwright#Professor#Humanities#Community#Literature#Cultural#Race#Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Films to celebrate Asian Pacific Heritage Month

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage month, which celebrates the contributions and culture of Americans with Asian and Pacific Islander heritage across the United States. This represents a large group of people with a wide variety of cultures, from the entire Asian continent to the Pacific Islands, Micronesia and Polynesia.