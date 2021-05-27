A Conversation with Hilton Als

Hilton Als has been a contributor to The New Yorker since 1989 and a staff writer there since 1994. He has been the recipient of many awards for his theatre and arts criticism and other writings including a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2000 and Lambda Literary’s Trustee Award for Excellence in Literature, which he received in 2016. He won the Pulitzer Prize for criticism in 2017. He’s also a curator, artist, and playwright and the author of two books which bleed together memoir, criticism and cultural commentary, The Women, published in 1996, and 2013’s White Girls. Als is also an associate professor of writing at Columbia University’s School of the Arts and has taught at Yale University, Wesleyan, and Smith College.