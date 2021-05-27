White House Defends Trillion-Dollar Stimulus While Jamie Dimon and Larry Summers Warn of Runaway Inflation
On Wednesday the White House defended President Joe Biden’s trillion-dollar spending proposals despite the criticism concerning rising inflation and low-interest rates. Inflation has risen at unprecedented levels in the U.S. and the average American’s purchasing power is growing less powerful. Now critics like JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and American economist Larry Summers have blasted the Biden administration because they expect inflation to grow “considerably higher.”news.bitcoin.com