newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Nerd's Watch: Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Streaming in June

By Germain Lussier
Gizmodo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough movie theaters are starting to allow patrons these days, the safer option remains streaming. Those who choose to stay home and stream are constantly rewarded with so much new content it’s mind-boggling. At the start of each month, most streamers—Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and HBO Max—do a little shuffle, adding new movies and taking some away. io9 is here to help you narrow down your decision-making.

io9.gizmodo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Vera Farmiga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Sci Fi#Hacker#Horror Movies#Best Horror Movie#Sci Fi Movies#Streaming Movies#Comic Book Movies#Horror Streaming#Disney#Swordfish#Fight Club#The Blair Witch Project#Web Seriously#American Werewolf#Chamber Of Secrets#Anaconda#King#Manhattan Project#Aardman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Netflix
Related
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Halloween’, ‘Tourist Trap’ and ‘Fade to Black’: The Early Slasher Output of Compass International Pictures

Slasher films are a haven for some of the most iconic movie villains. There is a history in them as old and rich as movies themselves. If you ever sat alone at night plotting a hypothetical escape route from the wrath of a killer, these films have undoubtedly burrowed under your skin. It is therefore worth revisiting the inaugural boogeymen of production and distribution house, Compass International Pictures. Halloween, Tourist Trap, and Fade To Black were released by the company in succession of one another to waning box-office numbers. In fact, the latter two entries have mainly been salvaged through home media in some form or another. Regardless, this collection of scrappy features all rewired the horror lexicon and set the stage for an entire subgenre before it ever got off the ground.
Visual ArtMovieWeb

Horror Movie Slashers Get the Scary Stories Treatment in Artist Drawings

For many, the book series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,﻿ written by Alvin Schwartz & Stephen Gammell, was a staple to every school library trip, next to R.L Steins ﻿Goosebumps﻿ series. Most recently highlighted in the 2019 film of the same name. Guillermo del Toro ﻿co-produced and came up with the story and this is apparent in some of the demonic figures that appear. Directed by André Øvredal the film was met with mixed reviews however it has recently been announced that a sequel is in the works. Something tells me we haven's seen the full extent of Hammel and Schwartz' work just yet.
Moviesfandomwire.com

Top 10 Sci-Fi Horror Movies To Make You Very Afraid

Science can already be a bit scary and not just for your granny trying to work out what a TikTok is. The mysteries of space, genetic engineering, artificial intelligence, and so much more, are enough to make anyone wonder how science could become a horror show. Here’s a list of...
MoviesComing Soon!

Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill to Reprise Roles in Enola Holmes Sequel

Netflix has announced that Enola Holmes stars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, The Witcher) will be reprising their roles as Enola and Sherlock Holmes in the newly announced sequel that is being developed and produced by Legendary in partnership with Netflix after the streamer acquired the worldwide rights to the first feature from Legendary last year.
TV & VideosCult of Mac

Apple TV+ Lisey’s Story trailer hints at spooky things to come from Stephen King

Master storyteller Stephen King (everything from It and The Shining to Misery and The Stand) is coming to Apple TV+ on June 4. More specifically, Lisey’s Story — one of the author’s most personal stories, and a rare adaptation he’s written the script for himself — is coming. And, from the look of the trailer, hopes should be pretty darn high.
MoviesFirst Showing

Dark Eyed Weirdos in Trailer for Kids Sci-Fi Horror Movie 'Let Us In'

"Whatever you do… never say 'yes.'" Goldwyn Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie sci-fi horror adventure comedy titled Let Us In, the latest from indie genre filmmaker Craig Moss. Arriving on VOD this summer. A rash of teenagers go missing in this small town and one young girl and her best friend step in to figure out what's going on. Realizing there might be something deeper happening, Emily and Christopher might be up against forces they can't even imagine… The film stars Makenzie Moss, O'Neill Monahan, Sadie Stanley, Eric Callero, Mackenzie Ziegler, and Tobin Bell (aka Mr. Jigsaw). This seems like a very strange back-of-the-video-store discovery, for better or worse. Might be much more fun than it looks…?
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: TIME LAPSE, Sharp Sci-Fi Thriller

Opening with a shot of swirling red paint, which then has tiny flecks of white thrown into the mixture to disturb the surface and complicate the image, Bradley King and B.P. Cooper's Time Lapse shows just how bloody far you can go with a tiny budget, a great prop, and two locations.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Sci-Fi Horror Movies for Alien Lovers

Marvelous Videos presents alien creature features galore…. Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens were truly something special. They not only took the preexisting concept of an extraterrestrial threat and made it fresh, but they also made it iconic. This was thanks, in large part, to the titular antagonist(s)- the xenomorph. Designed by H. R. Giger and played by Bolaji Badejo in the first film, xenomorphs were pure nightmare fuel: eyeless monstrosities with sharp teeth, pitch black skin, and sharp talons ready to hack up any prey.
MoviesCosmopolitan

The Harry Potter films in order: Where to watch them online

There's something about watching the Harry Potter films in order that we keep coming back to. Maybe it's the comfort of watching Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley grow up in front of our eyes. Maybe it's the things you only notice the millionth time you tune into the movie. Or maybe it's the escapism the magical school of witchcraft and wizardry, Hogwarts, provides.
MoviesCollider

'The Conjuring 3' Director Explains How the Film Is Different From the Other 'Conjuring' Movies

From director Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), the latest installment in the largest horror franchise in history, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, has all of the terrifying scares and nail-biting thrills that fans have become accustomed to, while also including the extra added layer of one of the most sensational cases from the files of real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). When the exorcism of a young boy named David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard) doesn’t quite go as expected, it leads to a murder where the suspect is claiming demonic possession as a defense and things quickly spiral for all involved.
TV ShowsComplex

Kid Cudi Joins Cast of Disney+ Sci-Fi Film ‘Crater’

Kid Cudi is joining the cast of the upcoming Disney+ sci-fi adventure film Crater, Deadline reports ​​​​​​. Cudi will star in the live-action movie alongside Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, and Mckenna Grace. Set to be directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, Crater promises an intergalactic coming-of-age story following a boy who grew up on a lunar colony. Cudi will portray Russell-Bailey’s father in the show, similar to his role as a father in Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are.
TV SeriesNewsday

'Solos' review: Single-character sci-fi anthology has its limitations

WHAT IT'S ABOUT A sci-fi anthology series packed with A-listers, "Solos" plays like the minimalist cousin of "Black Mirror." Each of the seven episodes except for the finale involves a different on-screen character engaged in a monologue or conversation built around the interplay of technology and humanity. Plotlines include a...
Movieshowtogeek.com

The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies on Hulu

The sci-fi selections on Hulu range from action to drama to comedy, including recent releases and renowned classics. Here are 10 of the best sci-fi movies to stream on Hulu. Amy Adams faces a different kind of alien invasion in Denis Villeneuve’s cerebral sci-fi movie Arrival, based on a short story by acclaimed author Ted Chiang. Linguist Louise Banks (Adams) is part of a team attempting to communicate with aliens who’ve landed on Earth, and her ability to understand them may mean the difference between peace and war.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Adapting Stephen King's Salem's Lot: How Does The Vampiric Terror Of 1979's TV Miniseries Hold Up?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Stephen King is widely recognized as one of the most prolific popular writers in modernity, and that was a reputation that he earned early in his career. It was only a year-and-a-half after his first novel, Carrie, was published that the earliest Constant Readers had their second opportunity to experience King’s sophomore effort, the vampire throwback tale ‘Salem’s Lot. That, however, wasn’t the only onset pattern born in those early days, as just as it only took a short while for the telekinetic prom queen to get a live-action adaptation, it took no time at all for Hollywood to take an interest in King’s bloodsucker tale.
Posted by
Primetimer

Amazon's star-studded Solos is the latest in the golden age of expensive, empty sci-fi anthology

"Created by, and mostly written or directed by, David Weil – showrunner of Amazon’s impressive but ethically erratic Hunters – Solos has attracted a plush cast," says Jack Seale. "There are several A-listers here, seizing the opportunity to act furiously with minimal interruption. Often that means attempting the one simple trick – Alan Bennett is the master of it – that makes a lot of dramatic one-handers work: the superficially trivial anecdote that conceals a definitive emotional truth. Even in an alternate futurescape, every settee still has a cream cracker underneath. Anthony Mackie, for example, as a dying man trying to teach the unique joys of his family life to the clone that will replace him, informs the replica about his wife’s farts and his son’s ice-cream preferences, these being details he didn’t appreciate until he became ill. Helen Mirren, taking a trip across the galaxy because her disappointing Earthbound existence has left her with nothing to stick around for, tells the spaceship’s AI about a failed teen romance that represents a lifetime of chances not taken. However, such sketches require an empathic acuity and humble lightness of touch that Solos doesn’t possess. It has a weakness for the sort of lines that make bad writers high-five themselves. It has a weakness for the sort of lines that make bad writers high-five themselves. Sentences with literary delusions, such as 'I push through the barrier of bodies – hot, salty tears stinging my eyes' or 'We were standing there, her chlorine-wrinkled hands balanced on my nervous body' drop out of the actors’ mouths. If they were declaimed in a theatre for the upper circle to hear, you might get away with them; on a small screen, they land with a tinny thump."
TV SeriesPolygon

Amazon’s anthology series Solos brings a spectacular cast to mediocre sci-fi

The strength of a monologue often depends on the strengths of the performer. How singular is their presence? How much do they dig into the text? How well do they build an interior world for their character, and an exterior world to contextualize their actions? Whether because of simplistic writing or insufficient execution, monologues can easily fall into self-indulgence, and that combination plagues Amazon Studios’ inconsistent science fiction anthology series Solos.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Solos’ Review: One Is the Loneliest Number in Bland Sci-Fi Look at Trauma

Not sure if you knew this, but 2020 sucked. Filled with loneliness, isolation, and a lot of time to think about our lives… sounds like the makings of a television series, right? Well, creator Charlie Weil ran with everything we felt as a country last year and turned it into “Solos,” a series of seven monologues with a sci-fi bent aimed at illustrating “that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.”