Hiking and Camping

A successful thru-hike requires training. Hiking day in and day out for an extended period of time poses mental and physical challenges that you need to be prepared for. Whether you’ll be hiking weeks or months, it’s a guarantee that not every day is going to be peachy. Some days you’ll ache. Some days the scenery will be monotonous. Some days you may even get scared. There is no question that thru-hiking takes a lot of courage and dedication, and you can absolutely overcome any hardships and have an incredible time. Former Bearfoot Theory Community Manager, Kim, thru-hiked the Pacific Crest Trail, and I have thru-hiked the John Muir Trail. The key is being prepared – both in body and mind. Before your hike, there are a number of things you can do to train and prepare for your long-distance hike, even if you start training indoors first.