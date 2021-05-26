Hiking and Camping

The importance of well-being doesn't just apply to adults. Our Summer Camp entertains your children, but also teaches them life-long skills. Campers are treated to creatively-themed weeks, packed with interesting, engaging activities. These activities are inspiring and character-building! Our Summer Camp focuses on team building, culinary, science, arts & crafts, and water recreation. Whether campers are forming connections, learning new skills, being creative, finding the joy in movement, or simply having fun, this is sure to be a summer to remember! Camp starts on May 23rd and ends on August 11th. Whether you want your kids to be at Summer Camp all day Monday - Friday, or you just want to drop your child off for a day or half day, we can accommodate all your needs. We also have the option for extended care. If your children are from ages 2 - 12, our Summer Camp is for them! Call 214-383-1030 or email treehouse@craigranchfitness.com.