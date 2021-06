BRIDAL VEIL, OR (KPTV) – It was crowds we're used to seeing at this historic landmark in the Columbia River Gorge. "It's very nice to see people out enjoying the sunshine. And actually, with the fires, I was surprised how you can still see the damage, but how it's returned and the people are returning," Brad Neitzke of Vancouver said. "And it's beautiful. It has the Columbia River Gorge feel. It's awesome."