Home decorating is about expressing yourself. Home staging, on the other hand, is all about letting the house itself shine. “Decorating a home is specific to the individual; you have things around you that you love, and that’s the way it should be,” says Pat Evans, owner of Pat’s World Staging & Redesign in Richmond, Virginia. “But when staging a home, you are looking to attract a mass amount of people, so you want the home to appeal to the buyers coming through, which sometimes may not be your specific look and feel.”