Cooking with Judy: Spring offers a bounty of lesser known fresh fruits and vegetable options
May gray, June gloom. While most of the country drools over our mild climate, as of this writing at least, you’d hardly know it’s spring. But one fellow who keeps a watchful eye on the seasons is Robert Schueller, director of public relations for Melissa’s Produce, the largest distributor of specialty produce in the United States. Recently Schueller presented “Spring’s Edible Bounty,” his state of the season’s produce report, sponsored by the Center for Culinary Culture.www.ocregister.com