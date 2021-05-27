Stiffs Roundtable: Denver Nuggets & Portland Trail Blazers mid-series update
After two games, the series is tied 1-1. Has your confidence in the Denver Nuggets changed from before the start of the series?. Tommy Knowlton (@TommyKnow303): Even though the series is tied, my confidence is a little higher than it was going in. Denver has not played their best ball yet, and in a win they put up 120+. Michael Porter Jr. has played well, but he is yet to be unleashed offensively. The bench play was a very welcome sight in Game 2. Vintage Monte returned, and the veteran Millsap showed he can still be relied upon. I figured Portland would steal at least one of Denver’s home games, and I expect Denver to do the same in Portland.www.denverstiffs.com