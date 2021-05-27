Rashford admits to season's struggles

What is Fred? That’s a question every Manchester United fan has been asking for three years now. Fred is good at a lot of things. He’s also bad at a lot of things. There’s plenty of room in a team for a player who is good at the things Fred is good at. However, that also means you need other players in the squad who can compensate for the things that he’s not good at it. If you’re relying on Fred to do more than he can, you’re in for a long day.