Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Rashford admits to season's struggles

By Adam Marshall
manutd.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United's homegrown forward Marcus Rashford has admitted he has struggled at times this season, when honestly appraising a campaign that culminated with the disappointing shoot-out defeat to Villarreal in the Europa League final. The 23-year-old scored 11 Premier League goals and 10 more in other competitions, including six in the Champions League. One of these was the winner at Paris Saint-Germain, while he bagged a hat-trick in the home victory over RB Leipzig.

www.manutd.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Rashford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Sport#League Football#Club Football#The Champions League#Rb Leipzig#Bt Sport#Fa#Europa League#England#Paris Saint Germain#Criticism#Love#Marcus Article#Players Article#Difficult Stuff#Time#Campaign#Physical Obstacles#Home#Gdansk Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd striker Rashford says Mourinho coaching didn't suit him

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says he plays with more freedom under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rashford was asked about playing for former boss Jose Mourinho. "I think that's when we play our best football (when we can be flexible)," Rashford told BT Sport. "Under Jose (Mourinho) I would say...
Premier League90min.com

Marcus Rashford admits it was 'difficult' to impress with Jose Mourinho's tactics

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has confessed he found it hard to shine in the system of former boss Jose Mourinho. Mourinho, who spent two years at Old Trafford between 2016 and 2018, is well-known for his love of tactically rigid, defensive football, having recently turned Tottenham Hotspur into one of the most frustrating teams in the land before being sacked last month.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Manchester United Tactical Analysis: Were United running everything through...Fred?

What is Fred? That’s a question every Manchester United fan has been asking for three years now. Fred is good at a lot of things. He’s also bad at a lot of things. There’s plenty of room in a team for a player who is good at the things Fred is good at. However, that also means you need other players in the squad who can compensate for the things that he’s not good at it. If you’re relying on Fred to do more than he can, you’re in for a long day.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Bruno Fernandes would love to add Marcus Rashford’s pace to his game

The Portuguese playmaker joked that he’d have already won the Ballon d’Or if he had his teammate’s pace. Bruno Fernandes has wasted no time in establishing himself as one of the most important players for Manchester United. While his goals and assists speak for themselves, Fernandes has plenty of traits...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Manchester United hit back to claim victory at Villa

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comeback kings did it again as Manchester United overcame Aston Villa to delay Manchester City’s coronation. Fresh from sealing their place in the Europa League final against Villarreal, the Red Devils turned their focus to Villa Park as they kicked off an unenviable run of three Premier League matches in five days.
Premier Leaguecaughtoffside.com

Video: Caglar Soyuncu thumping header restores Leicester’s lead over Man United after poor Marcus Rashford marking

Manchester United are trailing again at Old Trafford, with visitors Leicester City taking the lead for a second time through a Caglar Soyuncu thumping header. Leicester initially went ahead through Luke Thomas’ first ever Premier League goal. He ghosted in at the back post to volley home into David de Gea’s top corner. It was a fine finish, one which left the Spaniard with no chance.