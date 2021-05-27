Rashford admits to season's struggles
Manchester United's homegrown forward Marcus Rashford has admitted he has struggled at times this season, when honestly appraising a campaign that culminated with the disappointing shoot-out defeat to Villarreal in the Europa League final. The 23-year-old scored 11 Premier League goals and 10 more in other competitions, including six in the Champions League. One of these was the winner at Paris Saint-Germain, while he bagged a hat-trick in the home victory over RB Leipzig.www.manutd.com