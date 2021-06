Ryan Mason has admitted that Mauricio Pochettino opened his eyes to plenty of new things during their time together at Tottenham Hotspur. The Argentine made Mason a regular in his Tottenham team not long after taking the reins in 2014 and then after the midfielder suffered his career-ending head injury at Hull, Pochettino was there among others when he woke up in hospital and later helped him get into coaching back at Spurs.