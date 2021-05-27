Cancel
Society

Foster parents serve as an island in the storm

centralwinews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMay is National Foster Care Month; more local parents needed to help. May is National Foster Care Month, a time to acknowledge the families and professionals who are a part of the foster care system, a system that temporarily places children and youths into nurturing environments when their own home situations are unfit and unsafe. In 2020, 13 children were in foster care in Taylor County for part or all of the year. Taylor County also provided respite services to 12 children, a foster care option that puts children in foster homes for a very short amount of time.

