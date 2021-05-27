Miami Heat Have No Choice But To Be Ready For Game 3 Against Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat are fully aware of what's at stake.

If they lose tonight's Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the chances of them winning the best-of-seven series are slim. No NBA team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs.

"We're still feeling comfortable," guard Tyler Herro said. "Obviously, our backs are against the wall. It's obviously a make or break game. We're locked in. We'll be ready to go at 7:30."

The Heat's goal is to move past the two defeats in Milwaukee. Now, they want to take advantage of the homecourt advantage and hope to fight their way back into the series.

“We can’t let Monday night beat us twice,” Heat forward Duncan Robinson said. “We’ve got to obviously learn from it and understand that type of performance isn’t going to get it done and move forward and do whatever we can to take this one [Thursday]. Whatever it takes.”

The Heat will play in front of an expected 17,000 fans, which will be an adjustment after playing in mostly empty stadiums the past year. Earlier this week, Brooklyn Nets star James Harden said he was caught off guard by fans returning.

The Heat view it as an energy boost.

"It's amazing having the fans back in the arena, especially for the playoffs," Herro said. "I'm just excited to have the fans back. 17,000 (fans), that's what us players work for."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com