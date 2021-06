DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor prescribed a statin for me to reduce my LDL cholesterol, which was at 131. My HDL was 70. I stopped taking it after three weeks because I was experiencing pulled muscles at the top of each hamstring. I run 20 miles a week. Thirty-five years of running and this had never happened. Now, two years later, I read an article about milk thistle reducing LDL. I began taking it daily three months ago, and at my annual physical two weeks ago my blood test results showed a reduction in LDL to 105 and HDL at 71. My doctor and I were surprised and pleased. The only difference in my lifestyle was the milk thistle. Have you had any experience with patients reducing LDL when taking a milk thistle supplement? — Anon.