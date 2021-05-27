Cancel
Schnéevoigt Conducts Sibelius – Symphony No. 2, Finlandia – Pristine Audio

By Audiophile Audition
Audiophile Audition
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIBELIUS: Finlandia, Op. 26; Lemminkainen Suite, Op. 22: Lemminkainen in Tuonela; Lemminkainen and the Maidens of Saari; Symphony No. 2 in D Major,Op. 43 -;NBC Symphony Orchestra/ Georg Schnéevoigt – Pristine Audio PASC 631, 78:19 [www.pristineclassical.com] *****:. The Thursday evening 28 September 1939 concert of the NBC Symphony at Carnegie...

Beethoven
MusicSlipped Disc

A Sibelius world premiere?

Avanti! Chamber Orchestra will play Sibelius’ 12-minute Concert Overture, last heard on April 7, 1900 at the Turku Fire Brigade Hall. Conductor Tuomas Hannikainen discovered the score inside another manuscript and has edited it fr tonight’s concert at 7pm on the ensemble’s Youtube channel here.
Cary, NCpilot.com

Symphony Announces June Schedule

When the North Carolina Symphony takes the stage at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in June, it will have been nearly two full years since the orchestra last performed at its beautiful summer home in Cary. “After being unable to perform concerts last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NCS is thrilled...
Musicarkivmusic.com

Shostakovich: The Symphonies / Wigglesworth

Mark Wigglesworth recorded his cycle of Shostakovich’s symphonies between 1996 and 2010, collaborating with two different orchestras, the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra and BBC National Orchestra of Wales. In spite of the long gestation and the change of orchestra midway, the cycle was described as one never ‘compromising its particular characteristics of high seriousness, fine detailing and a certain fierceness of articulation’ (Gramophone). Already the first instalment – Symphony No. 7, ‘Leningrad’ – raised expectations, for instance with the reviewer in The Sunday Telegraph: ‘There is plenty of competition among Shostakovich cycles, but this one will deserve serious consideration.’ And 17 years later, on the release of the final album, The Guardian could report that ‘Wigglesworth's cycle emerges as one of the finest of recent time’. What particularly impressed reviewers was Mark Wigglesworth’s faithfulness to the score and sharp ear for detail, and the structural clarity he achieved even with the most complex works – without sacrificing any of their impact and emotional power.
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Jacksonville Symphony spotlights obscure pieces by masters

The Jacksonville Symphony presented its penultimate Florida Blue Masterworks Series concert of the 2020-2021 season this weekend with “Beethoven and Wagner.” Led by Associate Conductor Gonzalo Farias, the program featured three lesser-known works by major composers of the 19th century. After some welcoming and helpful introductory remarks about the evening’s...
Musickaxe.org

Alexander Sandor: Classical, Ragtime and the Itasca Symphony Orchestra

Every piece of music sort of creates its own world, its own universe, and you get to live in that universe when you're when you're playing the music...Each of those universes has a certain character, a certain feeling...a lot of times there are emotions that are expressed within the music and you get to feel those often very powerful emotions without having to experience whatever would have normally caused those emotions to exist within a person. - Alexander Sandor.
Musicabqtodo.com

NMPhil Now! / Cardwell: Symphony With Eight Obbligato Timpani

Johann Carl Christian Fischer Symphony With Eight Obbligato Timpani. In an exclusive NMPhil Replay, our principal timpanist, Douglas Cardwell, is featured in a standout passionate performance of Johann Carl Christian Fischer’s unique Symphony With Eight Obbligato Timpani, as part of the NMPhil Now! Digital Performance Series 2. This melodic and virtuosic timpani concerto from the 18th century brings four pairs of timpani, two trumpets, two oboes, and strings together for a truly rare concert experience. Rio de Janeiro-born Marcelo Lehninger conducts.
Jefferson, TXLongview News-Journal

Marshall Symphony to return to concert stage

The Marshall Symphony Orchestra will return to the stage of the Baker Auditorium at East Texas Baptist University at 7 p.m. June 19. The concert, “Spring Strings – the French Connection,” will feature well-known organist Charles Gilbert in a performance of French Composer Francis Poulenc’s magnificent organ concerto. The orchestra will also perform music ranging from Bach to Holst.
Musicthecheyennepost.com

Symphony at Sunset

Join the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 13, for a FREE pops concert at Lions Park Amphitheater. Spradley Barr Toyota brings the concert featuring Colorado Symphony Orchestra principal trumpet Justin Bartels, with light classics, movie music, patriotic tunes, and more. The whole family is welcome, so bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Food trucks will be on-site for food purchases.
Musicworldmusiccentral.org

Spontaneous Jazz and Demotika Sounds from Jan Van Angelopoulos

Greek drummer and composer Yannis Angelopoulos, aka Jan Van, has a new album titled Streams (Teranga Beat, 2021). The album consists of a live session of spontaneous compositions and improvisations made with three other musicians. The music combines jazz vibes with demotika (traditional) musical elements. Jan Van started as a...
classical-music.com

What is blues music?

Blues is both a musical form and a musical genre. Blues gets its name from its original association with melancholy subjects and sounds: when we have ‘the blues’, we’re feeling sad. However, blues has since developed to address other subjects and emotions, adopting a wider purpose of ‘chasing the blues away’ with music.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Emissary – “Lesser Demons”

Stoner rockers Emissary dropped another single this week. This one’s about selfishness and going about your life while someone beside you is suffering. Taking a slower tempo, the song progressively rumbles into something demented and sinister, like the shaming is getting louder and more potent. With two new songs out, this has got to be the sign of something bigger from Emissary to come soon – stay tuned.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Beamon – “Lights In A Hall”

With just a few years in the game, Beamon has an impressive resume of music out, including his latest, “Lights In A Hall.” The project pulls influence from all over, with production ranging from contemporary trap to a more emo/horrorcore sound at times. On the microphone, Beamon doesn’t hold back, delivering whatever the track calls for, whether that be mellow raps or near-screaming vocals over a more aggressive track. The title track is chilled out, but the full gamut of emotions goes into this album, and it demonstrates a young artist honing in on the core of their sound. Check out “Lights In A Hall” below:
Philadelphia, PAwrti.org

The Philadelphians in Concert on WRTI: Sibelius, Copland, and a World Premiere by Hannibal Lokumbe

An emotionally charged work by composer, jazz trumpeter and educator Hannibal Lokumbe, commissioned exclusively by The Philadelphia Orchestra and given its world premiere back in 2015 by The Philadelphians, is on the program on WRTI’s Philadelphia Orchestra in Concert broadcast on Sunday, May 30th at 1 PM on WRTI 90.1 and Monday, May 31st at 7 PM on WRTI HD-2. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.
Dallas, TXculturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents The Firebird Suite

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. This concert, conducted by Krzysztof Urbanski and featuring violinist Vadim Gluzman, will include Glinka's Overture to Russlan and Ludmilla, Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2, and Stravinsky's The Firebird: Suite (1945).
Delaware County, PAdelcoculturevultures.com

Delaware County Symphony Offers Concerts On Demand

The Delaware County Symphony is offering several concerts on demand. The concerts are free, but donations are welcome to help support DCS. Here’s a sample lineup of one of the featured concerts:. Concert #1. European Flavors. Jennifer Nicole Campbell, Director. George Handel. Sonata in G minor, HWV 360. Elizabeth Kell,...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Dubb Saq – “DubbyWittAcape”

Dubb Saq recently added to his extensive catalogue of music with a new EP, entitled “DubbyWittACape.” The five-track project is made more for the summer than anything else, with short tracks that bring the bounce in a short amount of time. Nothing exceeds three minutes, and only a few tracks have more than one verse. It’s rapid-fire rap, and it works well within the realm of the charisma that Dubb Saq gives off on his other material. As attention spans decrease, Dubb Saq knows exactly what type of tracks to make, while still showcasing his years of skill. Check out “DubbyWittACape” below:
Books & Literatureoutreachmagazine.com

Pastoring as Conducting

Excerpted from ‘Small Preaching’ (Lexham Press) For those not trained in the world of classical music, it can be hard to understand and appreciate the role of an orchestra conductor. Of the hundred-or-so performers in a modern symphony, the maestro is the most honored—he or she is pictured on all the posters and receives the grand applauding entrance and ovations. Yet the conductor seems to do the least work of all. Conductors play no instrument and sing no notes but instead wave their hands wildly around, telling everyone else what to do.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Karuna – “Heartsease”

Karuna are the folk group who like to do it their own way, and it is paying off with their new release, ‘Heartsease’. The track is an ear-opener from the first second but for the right reasons, and it is a showcase of the talent within the up and coming group.