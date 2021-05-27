Dog park eyes Campus Woods access

Open Spaces for All is a collaboration between the Open Space Institute (OSI), and the newly formed New York Outdoor Recreation Coalition (NYORC), with support from Potrero Group. The initiative seeks to develop strategic priorities for improving and enhancing equity, access, and inclusion in New York State’s park and open space system. We are especially interested in issues of access and inclusion at lands owned and managed by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) or the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The overarching goal of this effort is to identify innovative policies, programs, initiatives, and partnerships to support and engage a growing and increasingly diverse constituency of park users. The resulting plan will support the evolution of the State’s services, offerings, and operations to equitably meet these needs and demands.