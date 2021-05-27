Cancel
Real Estate

Housing crisis has been long time building, solutions needed now

 2021-05-27

The city of Medford and Medford Area Development Foundation are to be commended for working for solutions to the area’s housing shortage in partnership with local business and industry leaders. Such efforts are essential to protect the long term economic health of the region as well as to maintain and...

Related
Yankton, SDkynt1450.com

Collaboration Needed To Combat Yankton’s Housing Crisis

Yankton Housing has a new Executive Director. Affordable housing, or lack thereof, is a touchy subject across Yankton, but Camille Mertens has hit the ground running since assuming the role earlier this month. Mertens says that Yankton Housing does a lot more than most realize…. Mertens adds that in order...
Homelessquickbitenews.com

Federal money will help fund affordable housing in Brampton, Mississauga

The federal government has announced nearly $33 million to help fund 77 affordable homes in Brampton and Mississauga. The money comes for the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) and will help with the idea that every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada’s recovery for municipalities across the country, including in Peel Region.
Real Estateukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Reserved matters approval tipped for more than 130 homes

Reserved matters approval has been recommended for a proposed development of more than 130 homes on the outskirts of Leicester.Davidsons Developments Ltd is seeking the go-ahead to build 131 properties on an approximately 9.2-acre site on Tay Road.The scheme comprises a mix of one, two, three and four-bed houses, along with 11 bungalows.Additionally, 26 of the properties are allocated as affordable housing.A green feature space is also proposed with landscaping and tree planting. It is intended for this space to be used by residents.The application is to be reviewed by Blaby District Council’s planning committee on 1 July.
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

Blas screws landlords, NYC housing market with another rent freeze

Mayor Bill de Blasio flipped off landlords one last time Wednesday when he had the Rent Guidelines Board freeze rents at regulated apartments for another six months and cap increases at 1.5 percent for the following half-year. The RGB, which he controls, approved the arrangement for one-year leases, along with...
Naperville, ILnapervillelocal.com

Naperville council prefers voluntary affordable housing policy

In its consideration of an affordable housing policy for new residential development, the Naperville City Council is leaning toward incentives and voluntary parameters over mandates and penalties. An “inclusionary zoning ordinance” is one of several action items proposed to address the city’s long-standing goal of increasing its affordable housing stock....
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Action needed on housing crisis

We all know Missoula is a special place. Being surrounded by mountains, having a beautiful river through our town, and being connected to a lively community makes our home truly unique. However, the Missoula way of life has been changing, and not all for the better. The cost of living has rapidly increased, while our wages have stayed stagnant. New hotel complexes have sprung up in the heart of our downtown, while apartment vacancy rates have hit historic lows and homelessness has hit historic highs.
Real Estatestardem.com

Once-in-a-generation response needed to address housing supply crisis

WASHiNGTON — Decades of underinvestment and underbuilding have created a shortage of housing in America that is more dire than previously expected and will require a concerted, long-term nationwide commitment to overcome, according to a new report released today by the National Association of Realtors and authored by the Rosen Consulting Group. Housing is Critical Infrastructure: Social and Economic Benefits of Building More Housing outlines causes and offers numerous potential solutions for both federal and local-level policymakers to consider, but warns that immediate action must be taken across all levels of government, no matter the approach.
Marketsbizjournals

People on the Move

Deputy Director of Multifamily Lending at District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency. Scott Hutter is the new Deputy Director of Multifamily Lending for the DC Housing Finance Agency. He previously worked at Novogradac and Company. He was responsible for the financial analysis, market analysis, and due diligence of various affordable housing assets including the LIHTC, Section 8, and RAD programs. Hutter earned his Master’s in Real Estate with a concentration in finance at Georgetown University and a B.A. in Political Science with a certificate in Public Administration from UMBC.
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

Does Ohio's budget pose a threat to affordable housing?

As the Ohio General Assembly finishes up the final points of a two-year budget, there's one controversial proposal that could devastate thousands of Ohioans who depend on affordable housing. It's a provision introduced by a GOP senator that could harm thousands of people who depend on affordable housing. Currently, there...
Pleasant Hill, CApleasanthillca.org

Housing Element Workshop July 14

The City of Pleasant Hill will host a virtual (tele/video) community workshop on the 6th Cycle Housing Element on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The purpose of a Housing Element is to provide an assessment of current and future housing needs, identify opportunities and constraints on housing production, establish goals, policies, and programs to meet those needs, and to update City practices and regulations to reflect new State laws. The Housing Element identifies strategies and programs that focus on conserving and improving existing affordable housing, maximizing housing opportunities throughout the community, assisting in the provision of new affordable housing, removing governmental and other constraints to housing investment, and promoting fair and equal housing opportunities. The goal of the Housing Element Workshop is to initiate this discussion and provide community members with an overview of the Housing Element process mandated by the State of California, how the process affects Pleasant Hill, and ways to get involved in this critical process.
Knoxville, TNwuot.org

Losing Home: Urban Renewal Meets Public Housing

Robert Minter Jr. remembers the Austin Homes public housing complex as a beautiful place to grow up after his father returned from World War II. Clean sidewalks were shaded by weeping willows and magnolia trees. “You could walk barefooted in Austin Homes at that time,” he remembers. Children always had...
House Renttribuneledgernews.com

Rental assistance not helping most landlords, group says

(The Center Square) – There are a few more weeks for landlords and their tenants in Illinois who haven’t paid rent because of the eviction moratorium to apply for some of more than $1.5 billion in rental assistance, but not every situation is eligible. The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced...
Seattle, WAKUOW

Seattle Now: The city's next housing crisis

Seattle's eviction moratorium has been extended for another three months, meaning folks who are hurting financially can stay in their homes, even if they can't afford rent. But the extension only delays a reckoning over housing that could have disastrous consequences.