Memorial Day services planned throughout region
Members of veterans organizations will conduct Memorial Day observances on Monday, May 31. Western Taylor County American Legion Post 359 and Bellinger-Lublin-Gilman VFW Post 6186 will begin Memorial Day services at Donald Cemetery at 9 a.m. Services will be held at Huron Russian Orthodox Cemetery at 9:45 a.m., Huron Presbyterian Cemetery at 9:55 a.m., Huron Catholic Cemetery at 10:05 a.m., Huron Lutheran Cemetery at 10:20 a.m. and Meadowbrook Cemetery in Gilman at 11 a.m.www.centralwinews.com