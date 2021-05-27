Memorial Day services planned throughout region

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMembers of veterans organizations will conduct Memorial Day observances on Monday, May 31. Western Taylor County American Legion Post 359 and Bellinger-Lublin-Gilman VFW Post 6186 will begin Memorial Day services at Donald Cemetery at 9 a.m. Services will be held at Huron Russian Orthodox Cemetery at 9:45 a.m., Huron Presbyterian Cemetery at 9:55 a.m., Huron Catholic Cemetery at 10:05 a.m., Huron Lutheran Cemetery at 10:20 a.m. and Meadowbrook Cemetery in Gilman at 11 a.m.

