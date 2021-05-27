Cancel
RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture Expands to Florida

Orlando Business Journal
 14 days ago

RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture announced this week that it has opened an office in Orlando, Florida. The 39-year-old firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, has named Ryan Seacrist Director of Florida Operations. “We are very excited to establish an office in Florida, as many of our existing clients and allied firms are already active in this market. Under Ryan’s leadership, we are looking forward to bringing our planning and design expertise to a state with a very strong economy and burgeoning real estate development industry,” RVi President Chris Crawford said. Seacrist is a licensed landscape architect and experienced office leader whose local work includes the Meridian Parks Community in Orlando, Celebration Island Village in Kissimmee, the Tohoqua Community in St. Cloud, Victory Pointe Wetland Park in Clermont, South Main Complete Street in Gainesville and Lake Lorna Doone Park in Orlando. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to build the RVi team and our client relationships here in Orlando. It is helpful to have the resources of a national firm to pair with our team’s incredible talent and local expertise,” Seacrist said. The RVi Orlando office opened with 4 full-time employees and is currently hiring for two additional full-time positions. “With the potential we are seeing in the market right now, I expect we will be growing very quickly,” he added. Founded in 1982, RVi is a national firm with offices in Texas, Arizona, and Florida. RVi provides planning, landscape architecture, parks and open space design, and digital visualization services in a variety of market sectors, including master planned communities, multi-family, parks and open space, and commercial, among others. The firm is credited with prior work on notable local projects such as The Arlington of Naples continuing care retirement center in Naples, the renovation of Coastland Center Mall in Naples, and the South Florida National Cemetery Expansion in Lake Worth.

Orlando Business Journal

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

