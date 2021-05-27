newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincolnton, NC

East Lincoln graduation moved inside following suspect’s release from jail

lakenormanpublications.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLNTON – The graduation at East Lincoln High School will be moved inside for Friday’s ceremony. In the announcement made Wednesday night, Lincoln County Schools said the decision was made “out of an abundance of care and caution for the safety of our students and community following the release of the suspect who admitted to making threats earlier this month. On May 14, 18-year-old Amon Douglas Stevens was arrested for threatening to kill attendees of a memorial service at a Denver church to honor an East Lincoln High School student.

www.lakenormanpublications.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, NC
Education
County
Lincoln County, NC
City
Lincolnton, NC
Lincoln County, NC
Education
City
Denver, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduation Ceremony#Lincoln Memorial#County Jail#County Sheriff#High School Students#Memorial Service#East Lincoln High School#Lincoln County Schools#Elhs#Lcso#The Lincoln Co#Sheriff S Office#Suspect#Graduation Practice#Douglas Stevens#Inclement Weather#Tickets#Football#Faculty#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Weather
News Break
Education
News Break
Facebook
Related
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Lincoln County, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Deputies Charge Former East Lincoln High School Student With Communicating Threats

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police say a former East Lincoln High School student has been charged with communicating threats after posting death threats to social media. Former student Amon Stevens, 18, is charged with communicating threats and is being held under a $10,000 bond at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center for his involvement in this case, according to a news release.
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Lincoln County, NCWBTV

Man arrested after threatening violence at memorial service

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A former East Lincoln High School student has been charged with communicating threats and mass violence at a place of worship after threatening to kill people attending a memorial service. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received calls on May 13 from school resource officers at East Lincoln...
Lincoln County, NCWBTV

Missing Lincoln Co. woman last seen heading to appointment

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. Laura Kathryn Smith, 36, was last seen Wednesday leaving a home on West Highview Lane in Lincolnton to head to an appointment. She said she would be back shortly, but never returned.
Colorado StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party

DENVER — (AP) — Colorado authorities on Monday were investigating why a gunman opened fire at a weekend birthday party, killing his girlfriend and five other adults inside a home before killing himself. The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday in Colorado Springs, police said. Officers arrived at the trailer...
Denver, NCWRAL

Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter

DENVER — An officer in Colorado was shot in the leg and police have launched a search for the shooter. Denver police said in a tweet late Saturday that a large police presence was looking for the suspect in an area northwest of downtown. The wounded officer was taken to...
Lincoln County, NClakenormanpublications.com

Body ID’d as homeless Lincoln County man

Albemarle police have identified a body found behind a building on April 29 as a missing Lincoln County man. The N.C. Chief Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Christopher Allen Jernigan, 30, of Lincolnton, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jernigan, who was homeless, was reported missing by...
Lincoln County, NCWBTV

Body of missing Lincoln Co. man found behind building being demolished in Albemarle

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Albemarle Police have identified the body of a man found behind a building in late April as a missing Lincoln County man. Police say the body was found on Thursday when work crews were preparing to demolish the old Sagebrush building on NC 24-27 Bypass East. The body was then sent to the N.C. Chief Medical Examiner’s Office where it was identified as 30-year-old Christopher Allen Jernigan.