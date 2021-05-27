East Lincoln graduation moved inside following suspect’s release from jail
LINCOLNTON – The graduation at East Lincoln High School will be moved inside for Friday’s ceremony. In the announcement made Wednesday night, Lincoln County Schools said the decision was made “out of an abundance of care and caution for the safety of our students and community following the release of the suspect who admitted to making threats earlier this month. On May 14, 18-year-old Amon Douglas Stevens was arrested for threatening to kill attendees of a memorial service at a Denver church to honor an East Lincoln High School student.www.lakenormanpublications.com