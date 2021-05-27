The Hoxton plots European growth

The Hoxton, Barcelona will have 240 light and airy bedrooms; a sprawling ground floor restaurant, bar and terrace, a shaded rooftop taqueria and pool; an events space in the basement that will host local cultural programming; and The Apartment, the brand's unique and multi-functional meeting and events space. Among the bedrooms, all designed by Ennismore Design Studio, will be a new 'Homey' category, in which larger rooms will have their own lounge space and kitchenette, which is a new concept for The Hoxton, offering something different for its guests and focusing on the longer stay market. The Hoxton, Barcelona will be located in the Poblenou neighbourhood, a traditionally Catalan area, which has evolved in recent years into one of the city's most exciting districts, thanks to a thriving tech and design scene. The barrio is now dotted with craft breweries, concept stores, design schools, and eclectic markets. As for the city's main sights, guests will be just 20 minutes from the famous Sagrada Familia and 20 minutes from the beach.