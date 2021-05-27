Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

The Hoxton plots European growth

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hoxton plans to add five more properties to its growing portfolio, with hotels set to open in Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Shepherd’s Bush (London) and Vienna over the course of 2022 and 2023. After a challenging year, the company reports that optimism is on the horizon as these openings see...

www.hotelbusiness.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Hoxton#Brussels#Amsterdam#Hotel Rooms#European#Working From#Apartment#Ennismore Design Studio#Ibm#Hideout#Chamber Of Commerce#Barcelona#London#Shoreditch#West Berlin#Design Led Hotels#Larger Rooms#Rome#Breakout Spaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Industryheavyliftpfi.com

Expansion on the cards for European hauliers

More than a third of European road transport businesses that took part in a survey from legal firm DWF are thinking about expanding their operations into other countries, with the UK leading the list. One Poll carried out the survey for DWF in Ireland, Spain, Italy, Germany and Poland. It...
RetailTravelDailyNews.com

The Hoxton’s expansion continues with five more openings penned for Europe

The Hoxton is excited to add five more properties to its growing portfolio, with hotels set to open in Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Shepherd’s Bush (London), and Vienna over the course of 2022 and 2023. After a challenging year, optimism is on the horizon as these exciting openings see the brand spread its much-loved hotels further across Europe, and follow the recent opening of The Hoxton’s 10th hotel in Rome, which opened earlier this month. As part of the expansion, Working From_, The Hoxton’s coworking brand, will also open its first mainland Europe location, bringing a great new co-working offering to Brussels.
Lifestylethespaces.com

The Hoxton Rome opens – and it celebrates Italian midcentury modernism

Guests can immerse themselves in midcentury Italian design at Rome hotel The Hoxton, which blends vintage pieces with traditional elements including Murano glass and marble bars. It’s the 10th addition to the Hoxton hotel portfolio, which includes existing outposts in London, New York and Paris. The Hoxton Rome has set...
UEFAESPN

European Cups Titles

6  Liverpool (England), Bayern Munich (Germany) 3  Inter Milan (Italy), Manchester United (England) 2  Benfica (Portugal), Chelsea (England),Juventus (Italy), Nottingham Forest (England), Porto (Portugal) 1  Aston Villa (England), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Glasgow Celtic (Scotland), Hamburg (West Germany), Marseille (France), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Red Star...
Retailhospitality-on.com

The Hoxton expands in Europe with five new locations

The Hoxton, Barcelona (spring 2022) The 240-room hotel will feature a restaurant, bar, ground floor terrace and a rooftop pool and event space in the basement. New for the Hoxton is the Homey room with a kitchenette and lounge area. The Hoxton, Berlin (summer 2022) In the heart of West...
Stocksmoneyweek.com

Look for bargains in European stockmarkets

The euro area is “nearing escape velocity”, says Christopher Graham of Standard Chartered. Economies have been gradually easing restrictions. France and Austria reopened restaurants last week, while Portugal and Italy are welcoming tourists from certain countries. The continent should enjoy a “robust recovery” now. European vaccination rates picked up rapidly...
Entertainmenthospitalitynet.org

Opening In Summer 2022 Of The Hoxton, Brussels

Occupying a brutalist-style tower building and the former European headquarters of IBM, The Hoxton, Brussels will have 198 70s inspired rooms; a lofty double height lobby, bar and restaurant; a rooftop bar/terrace; and The Apartment meeting and events space — all designed by Ennismore Design Studio. The Hoxton, Brussels is located north of the city centre, close to the Botanical Garden and the Northern Business District, and within walking distance of Grand Place. The building will also be home to Working From_, The Hoxton's coworking brand which currently has locations in Southwark (London) and Chicago. In Brussels, Working From_ will occupy five floors of the building, with open desks, studios, breakout spaces, and communal pantries on each floor.
hospitalitynet.org

The Hoxton, Barcelona Is Slate To Open In Spring 2022

The Hoxton, Barcelona will have 240 light and airy bedrooms; a sprawling ground floor restaurant, bar and terrace, a shaded rooftop taqueria and pool; an events space in the basement that will host local cultural programming; and The Apartment, the brand's unique and multi-functional meeting and events space. Among the bedrooms, all designed by Ennismore Design Studio, will be a new 'Homey' category, in which larger rooms will have their own lounge space and kitchenette, which is a new concept for The Hoxton, offering something different for its guests and focusing on the longer stay market. The Hoxton, Barcelona will be located in the Poblenou neighbourhood, a traditionally Catalan area, which has evolved in recent years into one of the city's most exciting districts, thanks to a thriving tech and design scene. The barrio is now dotted with craft breweries, concept stores, design schools, and eclectic markets. As for the city's main sights, guests will be just 20 minutes from the famous Sagrada Familia and 20 minutes from the beach.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

The Hoxton, Vienna Grand Opening In Spring 2023

The Hoxton, Vienna will be located in Stadtpark in a striking 1950s modernist building which has an interesting history as the former headquarters of Austria's Chamber of Commerce. This history will be reflected in the design, with Ennismore Design Studio working to restore and reclaim original features of the building, incorporating inspiration from its history and local streets into their design process. The hotel will have 196 bedrooms, a spacious lobby and coffee bar; a restaurant and terrace; rooftop bar and pool; a basement speakeasy; and The Apartment meeting and events space. It will also be home to events auditorium, which is an exciting first for The Hoxton and will be a new home for live entertainment in Vienna.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Close Higher

(RTTNews) - European markets closed slightly higher on Monday after a somewhat cautious session as investors looked ahead to some crucial economic data, including inflation numbers from the U.S. Activity was a bit stock specific with the latest quarterly results and other corporate news providing some direction. Investors also continued...
Music4barsrest.com

Wobplay adds to European memories

Wobplay.com has continued to expand its library of European Championship recorded highlights with the addition of the 2013 event held at Oslo's Konserthus. It was the year of Cory's first triumph under the baton of Philip Harper, with superb performances of Stig Nordhagen's evocative 'Myth Forest', and their own-choice selection of Philip Sparke's 'Perihelion — Closer to the Sun'.
EconomyTelegraph

French plot to force Britain out of EU research projects fails

Brussels has suffered defeat in its bid to freeze the UK out of cutting-edge research programmes in quantum, artificial intelligence and space research. In a move championed by a senior French official, the European Commission wanted a blanket ban on UK participation in certain parts of the €100bn (£86bn) Horizon Europe funding programme deemed particularly sensitive, in case London passed on trade secrets to non-EU powers.
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

Budapest Airport connecting to Kos

Just a few weeks into the revival of air services at Budapest Airport, the Hungarian gateway announces a further development of its route network with the addition of Wizz Air’s new link to the Greek island of Kos. Supporting the re-expansion of its home-base, the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) has confirmed the commencement of its latest connection from 16 July, with seats going on sale today.
Economyjust-food.com

UK agrees free trade deal with Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein

The UK’s Department for International Trade revealed on Friday (4 June) that a deal with the three countries, also encompassing pork and poultry, had been agreed in “principle”. Norway said the free trade agreement was to be presented to its parliament on Friday with the aim to have it signed off at the start of July.
Real Estatethe-saleroom.com

Auction 154th

Biedermeier standing secretary around 1830, solid walnut/veneered, continuous veneer pattern, straight body rounded at the corners with 4 drawers ... Berlin Art Nouveau display case ensemble circa 1900, 3-piece, Berlin master carpenter J. Goschkus, solid mahogany/veneered, inlaid on the front, 1... 1,600 EUR help. Reserve price 500 EUR. Lot 5502.
Economyretailcrowd.co.uk

Goods coming to and from Britain are now duty-free

An EORI number must be requested from NAV to the Customs Department. The National Administration of Taxes and Customs (NAV) said that products coming into and out of Britain are now subject to duties, as the United Kingdom withdrew from the European Union on February 1, 2020 and exited the customs union of the European Union on January 1. Hungarian traders, businesses and citizens may face major changes due to Brexit.