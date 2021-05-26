Senior Financial Accountant

Many seniors are under the false impression that by merely adding their child’s name to a bank account, it protects that account over time. In Connecticut, the State Department of Social Services (DSS) says that adding someone else’s name to a bank account does not transfer ownership on that account. If Mrs. Caron has a bank account with $40,000 and she added her daughter’s name to the account later on, the state would say her daughter’s name was added for convenience purposes only. In other words, the entire account still belongs to Mrs. Caron. So even though the child’s name has been added, the practical effect, from a Medicaid (Title 19) standpoint, is that there has been no gift and the entire account still belongs to Mrs. Caron.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO